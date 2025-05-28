These five summer travel scams could cost you thousands, according to travel expert

Passport

As summer travel picks up, travel scams are on the rise. From fake airline websites to bogus timeshare deals, scammers are exploiting the seasonal surge in travel to target unsuspecting vacationers with increasingly sophisticated tactics.

To help you avoid falling victim, travel experts at Kinglike Concierge have outlined the most common scams you’re likely to encounter this summer, and how to stay one step ahead.

1. Fake e-tickets and lookalike airline sites

These scams often involve fake e-tickets, phishing emails, and lookalike airline websites, all designed to steal payment details or trick travellers with fake confirmations.

Thanasis Mougios, travel expert at Kinglike Concierge, advises: “Only book flights through official airline websites or trusted platforms like Expedia, Kayak, or Skyscanner. Be cautious with third-party resellers unless they’re well-known and accredited.”

He adds, “Watch for red flags in emails such as generic greetings, incorrect domains, or urgent language are common in phishing attempts. Always check the sender’s email address, and verify confirmations by logging into the airline’s official site or contacting their customer service directly.”

2. Fake travel agents & agency website

Scammers often go as far as creating fake websites that closely mimic legitimate travel agencies. That’s why it’s crucial to research any agent or provider before booking.

Thanasis Mougios advises, “Always verify a travel agent’s credentials through trusted industry bodies like ASTA or IATA. Avoid unsolicited offers, and never finalise bookings or send payments without a signed itinerary and clear terms.”

He adds, “Legitimate agents provide contracts, transparent cancellation policies, and don’t pressure you into quick, non-refundable payments via cash apps, wire transfers, or gift cards. If an agency lacks online reviews, a physical address, or a customer service line, it’s likely a scam.”

3. The "free cruise" trap

Scammers have clocked on to the sudden interest in cruise vacations, targeting budding travellers through frequently promised “free” or “luxury” cruises that actually come with hidden fees or never materialise at all.

Thanasis Mougios adds “Be cautious of unsolicited cruise offers, especially those claiming you've "won" a trip or received an "exclusive invite", reputable cruise lines don’t operate this way.

“Always verify cruise details directly with the official company by cross-checking ship names, itineraries, and departure dates. Before making any payment, request a written contract that clearly outlines all fees, taxes, port charges, and cancellation policies.”

4. Timeshare scams: high-pressure sales and fake resale offers

Victims are often lured into fraudulent timeshare deals or bogus resale offers through enticing promises of luxury vacations, exclusive perks, and high-end amenities. These scams are carefully designed to look legitimate, often featuring polished marketing materials, persuasive sales tactics, and representatives who appear professional and trustworthy.

From upfront payments for resales that never happen to hidden fees buried in complex contracts, the financial and emotional toll on victims can be significant, often leaving them without the dream getaway they were promised.

Thanasis Mougios advises: “Before signing any timeshare contract, consult a real estate attorney or licensed advisor. Many scams hinge on verbal promises that never make it into the actual agreement. Do your homework by researching the developer, location, and customer reviews on platforms like the BBB and consumer forums. And never pay resale or exit fees upfront; reputable services operate on performance-based agreements, not large initial payments.”

5. Fake vacation homes and cloned hotel listings

These involve fake property listings, cloned hotel websites, and fraudulent booking emails designed to steal your money and personal information.

Thanasis Mougios says, “To avoid accommodation scams, always book through trusted platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, or the hotel’s official site, and stick to their built-in messaging and payment systems.

“Take time to research the property and host, look at reviews, booking history, and cancellation policies. And never send payments outside the platform; if someone asks, it’s a major red flag and likely a scam.”

“Scammers adapt to who you are, where you live, and how you travel. The tactics are tailored and increasingly convincing," says Thanasis. "Travel consumers must treat every ‘deal’ with a healthy dose of skepticism, and only book through verified platforms or trusted agents. When it comes to travel, if it feels too good to be true, it usually is.”