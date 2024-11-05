Three acclaimed UK singer-songwriters – Hollie Rogers, Daisy Chute and Ed Blunt – are set to return to West Sussex in January after their sell-out, standing ovation show a year ago, featuring their genre-blurring, captivating songs and multi-instrumental talents.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These accomplished songwriters - two with strong Sussex links and one a Grammy award winner - have individually worked with the likes of Radiohead, Beth Nielsen-Chapman, Judie Tzuke, and more, and are no strangers to high-profile festivals like Glastonbury.

Fans of Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Joan Armatrading, Debbie Harry, Randy Newman and the like won’t want to miss this!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this unique show, at Graffham's Empire Hall, in Graffham, between Midhurst and Petworth, on January 11, 2025, they will share the stage for the duration, swapping instruments as they swap songs and stories in the round as part of their Big Bang Love! UK tour.

Ed Blunt, Daisy Chute and Hollie Rogers taking in another standing ovation on their Big Bang Love! tour.

The setlist will comprise a mix of their individual solo material played as a trio, a few carefully chosen covers, and songs they have penned together as a writing partnership.

Expect a blend of storytelling, humour, and outstanding musicianship from these three friends and collaborators – plus new songs.

Grammy-award winning Daisy Chute's voice set Elbow's Guy Garvey raving, describing her “gorgeous vocals”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollie Rogers, from mid-Sussex, is a critically-acclaimed songwriter and guitarist with a voice termed by the legendary Suzanne Vega as “magnificent and powerful".

Ed Blunt, Daisy Chute and Hollie Rogers sharing songs and jokes on their Big Bang Love! tour, that heads to Sussex in January.

Ed Blunt, whose family home is near Petworth, is winning a growing fan base for his exquisite piano stylings, guitar picking and vocals. His mentor Chris Difford, of Squeeze, calls him a “quiet genius”.

Tickets, at £17 each, from https://www.empirehall.org.uk/tickets