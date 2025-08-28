Thrills, trails and giant tales: The perfect end to a family summer in Northern Ireland

The perfect end to a family summer like no other in Northern Ireland

There is still tons to do as summer draws to a close to make giant memories and ensure your little ones have a summer to remember.

In Northern Ireland you’re only one small step from a great-value giant adventure and Discover Northern Ireland has complied the following list of great value, family-friendly, fun to enjoy before the school’s go back.

W5 Interactive Discovery Centre, 'Marvellous Machines', Courtesy of W5

In County Tyrone, days out and short breaks are all about spending quality time outdoors and at Todds Leap, you can be sure unforgettable memories will be forged as your adrenaline levels rise.

With over 20 action-packed activities to enjoy, experience momentary weightlessness as you swing from a trembling height over a cliff edge, scream as you reach speeds of 40mph as you hurtle down the 150m long Tayto ‘BigYella’ slide and strengthen your family bond as you take turns driving a Land Rover Defender blindfolded while the rest of your family help you navigate the off-road obstacle course.

And, with great places to rest your head nearby like Corick House Hotel & Spa or Blessingbourne Country Estate, stay longer and explore more experiences like the Ulster American Folk Park, Gortin Glens Forest Park (meet Darach the friendly Giant who is part of the Sperrin Sculpture Trail) and An Creagán.

Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Killeavy, County Armagh

Hillsborough Castle

Slieve Gullion Forest Park offers walking trails, a scenic drive, adventure play park, Fionn’s Giant Adventure story trail and a courtyard with coffee shop. Rising some 576m above the surrounding countryside, the mountain itself lies at the centre of the Ring of Gullion.

Extend your stay in this beautiful part of the world and recharge at Killeavy Castle Estate or Armagh City Hotel. While in County Armagh, explore the place for space at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium or step back in time with real-life warriors at Navan Centre & Fort.

What better way to spend a long hot summer’s day, than at an inflatable floating obstacle course? Perfect fun for the whole family, Let’s Go Hydro also features an activity lagoon, luxury spa, cable park and a floating paddle court at the onsite Let’s Go Padel.

Giant of the Sperrins Sculpture Trail, Darach The Guardian, Gortin Glen Forest Park,

You can even stay overnight in one of the resort’s 50 glamping pods, including a Boat House , floating lake pod and river house. Another great family-friendly option nearby isLa Mon Hotel, where kids will love splashing in the pool.

Make lasting memories in County Down with tons of activities to fill up your summer days like the ‘Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hunt’ at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens or head out to enjoy Summer of Play 2025 at National Trust properties like Mount Stewart, Castle Ward and Rowallane Garden.

Curry’s Fun Park, Portrush, County Antrim

As Northern Ireland’s largest indoor fun park, Curry’s is famous for its family friendly attractions including The Cyclone, the ghost train and carousel. Fun is the name of the game whether your young ones are screaming with excitement on the Caterpillar, the Helter Skelter or the Aqua Valley.

Armagh Planetarium, Interactive displays

With an array of places to stay like Lodge Hotel or Marine Hotel Ballycastle, glamping sites and B&Bs on the Causeway Coast you can turn the perfect day into a truly unforgettable weekend as you head for attractions including the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-A-Rede Rope Bridge and Portstewart Strand, the UK’s Best Beach, according to The Times and The Sunday Times.

Thrillseekers of all ages are sure to find their fix at Oakfire Adventures. The centre’s Zip Trekking experience takes brave adventurers on a thrilling tour of Faughan Valley’s woodland, water and cliffs while it’s Tree Trek Adventure, designed with the family in mind, invites you to unleash your inner wildness in their premier high ropes course.

Extend your break with a stay at the Maldron Hotel Derry or City Hotel Derry and grab a Visit Derry Visitor Pass to gain access to ten handpicked attractions that allows you to see the best the city has to offer for one great price.

For family thrills in Fermanagh, look no further than theShare Discovery Village.Take to the water in a canoe, hop aboard a banana boat, feel the breeze on your hair as you windsurf and make a splash as you traverse the rockslide and wiggle bridge at Wibit Water Park.

Keep the fun going all weekend with a short drive to Enniskillen where you can slow down and soak up summer. Your next adventure awaits you with Erne Water Taxi’s Island Discovery Tour as you discover breathtaking panoramic views of Lough Erne and its shoreline. Stay longer at the family-friendly Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges, with a swimming pool, Killy Kids Outdoor Park, Padel tennis court and views for miles.

This award-winning science and discovery centre invites you to explore eight zones packed with 250 exhibits. This summer, step into a world where dinosaurs roam again, with their Dinosaurs Survive experience, or explore the world of Oona, Baba and friends at the Puffin Rock Summer on until 31 August.

If you want to make a weekend of it in Belfast, stay at any of the city’s incredible hotels including Crowne Plaza Belfast, AC Hotel, Belfast or Stormont Hotel. You can also hunt the Gruffalo at Colin Glen, experience the award-winning visitor experience Titanic Belfast or come face to face with real life dinosaurs at the Ulster Museum.

Book now for great value summer offers.