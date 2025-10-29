Through an East coast window: first solo exhibition from Fife's Morag Muir PAI RSW

'Eastern Promise' is one of 34 new paintings to feature in Morag Muir's first solo exhibition at Morningside Gallery.

An Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a first solo exhibition of work from Fife-based artist Morag Muir PAI RSW.

Through an East Coast Window opens in Morningside Gallery on Saturday 1st November and includes 34 new paintings which explore the rhythms of daily life.

Working from her Victorian house in Newport-on-Tay on the North Fife coast, Morag draws inspiration from her surroundings and the objects that fill her space. The bay windows of her studio overlook the Tay Estuary and the city of Dundee, offering stunning views across the river with an ever-changing scene. This working environment is a place that the artist shares with souvenirs and curiosities collected over a lifetime of practice, which regularly feature in her still life paintings.

Each still life arrangement is almost a stage or an altarpiece, with carefully-selected objects assuming specific roles within each composition. In this exhibition, the artist invites us to step into her world, where the ordinary becomes remarkable, and the window of her studio opens out onto the world of the imagination.

The views from Morag Muir's studio in Newport-on-Tay inspire many of her paintings.

Morag Muir said,

“The view from my studio often acts as the backdrop to the conversations which play out on the canvas, although you may notice that my personal interpretation of the city across the river often sees this one-time haven for Arctic whaling ships dreamily masquerading as an imaginary hill town in Tuscany.”

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said,

“Morag’s work tells quiet stories of memory, emotion, and shared experience, from familiar domestic scenes to imagined moments that touch on love, loss, parenthood, and joy. Each piece invites the viewer to pause and consider the small, meaningful details that shape our everyday lives.”

'Midnight Blue' is one of 34 new paintings to feature in Morag Muir's first solo exhibition at Morningside Gallery.

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display 34 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.

The exhibition will run in the gallery from Saturday 1st - Sunday 16th November, and is open to the public, with a Private View on Friday 31st October. For more details of the exhibition or Private View, contact the gallery via morningsidegallery.co.uk.