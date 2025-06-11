Thruxton Retro organisers choose “local first” for new family-friendly festival

Local produce at Thruxton Retro

As Andover’s new family-friendly festival prepares to open its gates, BARC Thruxton CEO Ben Taylor has shared the “local first” ethos behind the three-day disco extravaganza.

Thruxton Retro presents Superfunk will bring the spirit of the 1970s to Thruxton Circuit from 20 to 22 June, offering a weekend packed with tribute acts, family entertainment, and classic racing - all topped off with a showstopping performance from internationally acclaimed ABBA tribute act Björn Again.

But while the star-studded line-up may be grabbing attention, Ben Taylor is keen to emphasise that Thruxton Retro is more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of the local community.

“From the outset, we wanted Thruxton Retro to be something that brought people together - not just as music lovers or motorsport fans, but as neighbours and families from across Andover and the wider region,” he said.

The festival will employ more than 150 staff across the weekend, with Thruxton making a conscious effort to recruit and train both full-time and part-time team members from the local area. They’ll be joined by Thruxton’s ‘Orange Army’ - volunteer marshals who play a vital role in ensuring the racing runs safely and smoothly.

“It’s incredibly important to us that we’re creating opportunities as well as memories,” Ben added. “Whether that’s through jobs, training, or simply offering a brilliant weekend out on your doorstep, this festival is rooted in our community.”

The “local first” mindset doesn’t stop at its staff. Throughout the weekend, the festival’s catering team will be sourcing ingredients as locally as possible - with renowned suppliers including Kenyon’s Fruit & Veg in Andover, Pritchett’s Butchers in Salisbury, and craft beer from Rude Giant Brewery, which has even brewed a limited-edition ‘Thruxton IPA’ especially for the event.

“Hampshire has some of the best local produce in the UK, and we were keen to showcase this at Thruxton Retro,” said Ben. “From our exclusive IPA and hog roast to local traders offering a spot of retail therapy, the weekend is a real showcase of what the region has to offer.”

In addition to backing local businesses, Thruxton Retro is also proud to support two charities across the weekend - Koala Community Hub and SSAFA Hampshire.

All proceeds from the eagerly anticipated Soapbox Derby, which challenges participants to race their homemade, gravity-powered carts down Woodham Hill, will go directly to Koala Community Hub, an Andover-based charity supporting individuals with additional needs and their families.

Meanwhile, the SSAFA Hampshire Community Engagement team will also be on-site raising awareness and funds to support veterans and their families.

“Andover has deep-rooted ties to the Armed Forces, and we’re proud to support SSAFA Hampshire in the vital work they do for veterans and service families,” said Ben. “At the same time, Koala Community Hub plays a hugely important role in supporting individuals with additional needs locally. These charities reflect the heart of our community, and it means a lot to us that Thruxton Retro can help shine a light on their work.”

For more information on Thruxton Retro and how you can purchase tickets, please visit: https://thruxtonracing.co.uk/events