Titanic Belfast launches Lucian Freud exhibition with enhanced experiences and immersive elements

Titanic Belfast has launched an exclusive and immersive exhibition in collaboration with the V&A to display the work of one of the foremost British artists of the 20th-century, Lucian Freud, from 2nd May – 30th September 2025.

The first port of call outside of London and the only Irish location to host the Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration exhibition, Titanic Belfast will once again live up to its name as a world-leading visitor attraction, bringing immersive experiences and visitor interactions to enhance the exhibition.

Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration will feature highlights from a unique collection of etchings, many of which have never been previously exhibited. The trial proofs tell the story of Freud’s long collaboration with master printer, Marc Balakjian, including one of his most contemplative and psychologically rich achievements in Donegal Man (2007). The sitter for Donegal Man was Pat Doherty, Chairman of Titanic Belfast, giving this exhibition a very special connection to the venue.

The exhibition maps Freud’s development as an etcher from his early career to his later mastery, with each print representing his years of dedication, whether in human, animal or botanical form. Titanic Belfast will hold over 60 of Freud’s etchings, sitting alongside a recreation of his Kensington studio. Piled with rags to clean his brushes, the studio became a living artwork itself, and will bring another dimension to the exhibition experience.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy listening pods which play interviews with key figures in Freud’s life including David Dawson, Freud’s long-standing assistant and frequent model; Andrew Parker-Bowles, who sat for The Brigadier; Gill Saunders, curator of the collection; and Sally Clarke, owner of Clarke’s restaurant, where Freud dined daily. The testimonials will offer further insight into his work, bringing the etchings to life and offering insight into the artist’s habits, relationships and overall vision.

Judith Owens MBE, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast said: “It’s an honour to announce that Titanic Belfast will be the first venue to host Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration as part of a global tour. We are thrilled to display never seen before pieces from one of the world’s most renowned artists and bring yet another reason for people to visit Belfast. The exhibition is particularly special for Titanic Belfast given its links to our Chairman Pat Doherty and will be free for people to view, and we are delighted to enhance our visitor experience over the busy summer period.”

Gill Saunders, Curator of the V&A’s Lucian Freud’s Etchings exhibition said: "Made over a period of 25 years, Lucian Freud’s extraordinary etchings demonstrate his developing mastery of this challenging medium. Shown together for the first time, this unique collection of trial proofs offers fascinating insights into Freud’s working process, and shows us how his achievements in print depended on his close collaboration with the master printer Marc Balakjian.”

Lucian Freud's Etchings: A Creative Collaboration will be open to the public daily from 2nd May – 30th September. The free exhibition is located within the Andrews Gallery on Level 2 of Titanic Belfast, for more information go to www.titanicbelfast.com