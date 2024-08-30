'To Beach Or Not To Beach?' by Mary E. Wheildon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'To Beach or Not to Beach?' combines the musings of an enquiring mind with a profound love of flora and fauna and a deep compassion for the world’s inequalities.

Rarely travelling alone, itineraries have enabled Mary to trek through jungles, cross lakes in dugout canoes and travel by skidoo across the ‘Land of Nothing’ behind the migrating reindeer of the Sámi.

Highlights and challenges are also part of expedition life: from witnessing the 5th King’s Coronation in Bhutan to being dumped at a remote airport hours from the intended destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are invited to share the music, customs and environments of multiple regions. Mary also details the orphanages and hospitals that she has encountered, including Mother Teresa’s. By the end, the reader will be much wiser about the less-frequented corners of the world.

The adventures recorded are fascinating events in the life of the author, who, when she is not travelling, lives in leafy Warwickshire.

Available at: www.brewinbooks.com