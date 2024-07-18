Tom Odell Live at The Piece Hall, An Emotional Yet Humbling Sunday Evening in June.

Bleak weather set the scene with a slight chill in the air the perfect setting for Tom Odell to perform as part of the TK Maxx Presents series live at the Piece Hall for a Sunday night Masterclass of raw music genius.

Odell took to the stage shortly before 9pm, with screams from the crowd as his band walked on first to huge applause.A true masterclass in storytelling, singer-songwriter Tom Odell took the audience on an emotional and intimate journey, my teenage self would be screaming, I feel like Odell's music took me through my angsty teenage years and last night took me back on a musical journey of feelings and backtracked me to memories I thought I had forgotten of lost loves and what could have been's , Odell’s show was definitely not an upbeat and energetic dance extravaganza albeit a few songs which had toes tapping, instead it struck a much deeper, more emotional chord. A true masterclass in true musical storytelling, the West Chichester singer-songwriter took the sell-out Piece Hall audience on an emotional and intimate journey through loss, pain, and heartache and every possible feeling I felt, a few times I had tears in my eyes, nonetheless magically leaving the full audience and myself “smiling all the way back home.”Odell and his band played an array of hits Including 'Another Love', 'Grow Old With Me and 'I Know' leaving the audience entranced in emotion, Odell's famous soulful voice took the famous cloth hall's sold out audience into another realm, we all felt his pain, his anger, his joy, his heartfelt lyrics brought to life, I can't help but get goosebumps thinking back to last night unfolding before my eyes it really was something else and possibly up the with one of the best shows I have seen.TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, has already broken records for ticket sales with more than 170,000 tickets sold across the series. Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August – confirming The Piece Hall as one of the nation’s leading live music venues.