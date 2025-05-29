Top 10 highlights at BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer 2025

From vibrant visual displays and engaging demonstrations to expert advice and much more, BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer are packed with plenty to see and do.

From Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 June 2025, BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer return to Birmingham’s NEC with an incredible lineup for visitors to enjoy. With so much to explore across both shows, discover the top 10 highlights for 2025.

Stroll through the beautiful Show Gardens

A highlight of any trip to BBC Gardeners’ World Live is exploring the creativity displayed in the spectacular Show Gardens. This year’s Headline Show Garden, The Plant-Based Garden, has been designed by BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Nick Bailey. With sustainability at its core, the garden promises a truly stunning walkthrough experience for visitors, using only renewable resources to inspire budding gardeners to ‘Make A Metre Matter’ and create their own beautiful spaces at home.

Adam Frost at the Tasting Table at BBC Gardeners' World Live

Visitors can also enjoy an exciting collection of other gardens, including the QVC Reflective Retreat, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Medicinal Garden, plus the LEGO® Group present their interactive Showcase Garden, incorporating LEGO bricks into a playful design to delight and inspire young gardeners of the future. All gardens featured are assessed to the highest standards of design, planting, and inspiration, that celebrate imagination and bring garden ideas to life.

Discover seasonal advice through live entertainment

The BBC Gardeners’ World Live Theatre offers many inspirational talks from the Gardeners’ World presenters, with practical sessions hosted by BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine, and In Conversation style talks hosted by TV presenter Nicki Chapman. Plus, Theatre sponsor, British Garden Centres, will be hosting daily talks for visitors to enjoy. The experts shed light on behind-the-scenes details of the nation’s favourite gardening programmes, plus offering practical tips to help bring gardens across the country to life.

Some of the most famous foodie faces, including James Martin, Si King (The Hairy Biker), John Torode, Cyrus Todiwala and an extensive menu of stars, are set to cook up a storm on the Big Kitchen stage at Good Food Show Summer 2025. Joining host Marcus Bean for 40 minutes of live cooking actions, the top chefs and experts will be sharing refreshing new recipes, and tasty tips to inspire your summer cooking. With mouthwatering ideas and unforgettable culinary moments, the Big Kitchen is not to be missed.

Tickets for the BBC Gardeners’ World Live Theatre and Good Food Show Summer Big Kitchen can be purchased in advance or on the day*.

Enjoy expert chats and inspirational talks

New for 2025, visitors can enjoy a series of intimate chats with their favourite garden experts at the ‘In Conversation With’ Stage at BBC Gardeners’ World Live. Hosted by Ade Sellars, guests will discuss life, gardening and everything in between. Visitors can also enjoy the Let’s Talk Plants stage, where host David Hurrion will be joined by gardening experts, floral exhibitors and experts from stage sponsor, Hillier, in the heart of the Floral Marquee, offering advice and tips for plant-care at home.

The Summer Kitchen returns to Good Food Show Summer this June, with plenty of summer recipe inspiration and tips to brighten up seasonal dishes, host Chris Bavin will be joined by chefs such as Becky Excell, Sam Goldsmith, Jeremy Pang, and Claire Thompson. Plus, visitors can enjoy themed sessions on the Let’s Talk Good Food stage, discussing hot topics in the culinary world, from reducing food waste to mastering a summer Sunday roast, with the Good Food Podcast recorded live at the event.

Adam Frost’s Tasting Table – new for 2025

Combining a love of gardening with the art of outdoor cooking, BBC Gardeners’ World presenter and award-winning garden designer Adam Frost is set to launch an all-new Tasting Table experience at this year’s show, which is inspired by his Chef’s Table Show Garden in 2024.

Throughout the four-day event, Adam will be joined by expert chefs to bring the flavours of the garden to life, with live cooking demonstrations and talks on creating standout summer flavours with home-grown ingredients. This fusion of growing and cooking is not one to miss!

Explore the gorgeous Floral Marquee

Showcasing one of the UK’s largest collections of florals that is bursting with colour and beautiful scents, BBC Gardeners’ World Live’s Floral Marquee, sponsored by L&G, is the ultimate destination to shop from carefully selected, quality nurseries and specialist growers.

Plus, visitors can discover the International Orchid Show, and enjoy the wonder of the largest family of flowering plants on earth, inside the Floral Marquee.

Get hands on with exciting workshops

Alongside the chance to receive expert tips, guests can put their inspiration into practice at one of the workshops.

At BBC Gardeners’ World Live, green-fingered guests can discover how to grow gourmet oyster, shiitake and lion’s mane mushrooms in a new, Mushroom Growing Masterclass by the Caley Brothers. Perfect for all experience levels (book in advance).

Good Food Show Summer also offers foodies the chance to get hands on with culinary experts, including Cyrus Todiwala’s Masala Spice Masterclass, Andy Clarke’s botanical cocktail class and Katie Truss’ Fabulous Food Finds, guiding visitors through tasting sessions with the chance to sample a curated collection of exciting new products and flavours. Plus, don’t miss a selection of delicious wine tastings at the Good Food Wine Club with Laithwaites.

Tickets for workshops at both BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer are available to book online in advance. Booking early is advised to avoid disappointment.

Beautiful Borders

BBC Gardeners’ World Live’s ever-popular Beautiful Borders competition returns with this year’s theme, ‘Cultivating Connections’. This much-loved area offers enthusiasts take-home garden ideas, inspiring all who visit to deepen their relationship with nature, and get creative with small spaces.

With over 25 unique displays to discover, exploring this must-see area of BBC Gardeners’ World Live is a vital part of any visit.

Celebrity book signings

A firm favourite with returning visitors year after year is the chance to meet celebrities for exclusive book signings where visitors can snap a photo and get the latest cookbooks and gardening books personally signed.

Featuring books from gardening experts and pro-chefs, visitors can meet their heroes, including James Martin, John Torode, Lisa Faulkner, Si King, Monty Don, Adam Frost and more

Family fun for everyone

There’s something for everyone at BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer, with exciting activities, tasty treats and opportunities to get hands on with interactive experiences, perfect for family days out.

Little ones can meet their favourite loveable pup, Bluey, in free meet and greet sessions (book in advance, no extra charge but subject to availability), plus roll up their sleeves and get creative with nature crafting sessions hosted by The Conservation Volunteers and activities inspired by Frances Tophill’s new family gardening book with Magic Cat Publishing. Under 5s go free every day and at both shows, and older families can enjoy free tickets for under 16s on Sunday 15th June.

Unbeatable shopping opportunities

In addition to the inspiration and hands-on experiences on offer at BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer, visitors can delight in the wide range of shopping opportunities at the shows. With a huge range of products to discover, from household brands and independent businesses across gardens and food including delicious new additions Joy Spread, Chilli Pete, Full Power Cacao and Nourish & Glow, guests can expect plenty of opportunities to find the perfect products to take home.

Plus, one ticket gains access to both BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer, so visitors can enjoy twice the excitement.

Lucy Tremlett, Event Director at BBC Gardeners’ World Live, said: “This year’s show is set to celebrate the best of British summertime, with beautiful displays of gardening creativity, inspirational experiences and a chance to gain advice from so many experts. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to enjoy everything on offer this year.”

Rachael Bosshardt, Event Director at Good Food Show Summer, comments: “There’s so much to discover at this year’s Good Food Show Summer, and we’re excited for our visitors to discover the best of the UK’s culinary scene across all of the stages, exciting workshops and tastings.”