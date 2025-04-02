Top 10 Treasure Hotspots in England

Following the recent discovery of a rare gold coin hoard valued at more than $100 million (£77,440,000), GoldCo conducted a study to find the top treasure hotspots in England.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to data pulled from the British Museum, approximately 4,694 gold coins have been discovered across the country. After analysing these findings, GoldCo can reveal that Fishpool in Bury, Greater Manchester, is where X marks the spot!

Top 10 Treasure Hotspots in England

Key Insights:

gold treasure

The Fishpool area of Bury in Greater Manchester ranks first, with approximately 1,103 gold coins found in the “Fishpool hoard”.

Hoxne in Mid Suffolk takes second place, with an estimated 580 gold coins discovered in the “Hoxne hoard”.

The Salcombe Cannon Site in Devon was where 385 gold coins were found.

A combined total of 257 gold coins was found in Essendon, Hertfordshire, from the “Essendon hoard” (154) and the “Essendon hoard addenda” (103).

Ranking 5th is Alton in East Hampshire, where 256 gold coins were discovered in the “Alton hoard”.