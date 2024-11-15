Town Hall Hotel to host exclusive Oasis Q&A with Michael Spencer Jones and John Robb

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green is delighted to host a Q&A event hosted by musician and journalist John Robb, in conversation with photographer Michael Spencer Jones, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ seminal album Definitely Maybe and of their recent reunion announcement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will highlight Spencer Jones’ latest exhibition and book, showing a curated selection of Michael’s work with the band, including his iconic album cover photograph for Definitely Maybe and previously unseen photographs of Oasis. In the heart of London’s vibrant East End, set in the former Town Hall of Bethnal Green, the hotel’s architectural Art Deco aesthetic is an ideal setting for this collection of retrospective work.

The Q&A follows the opening of the Definitely Maybe: A View from Within exhibition which is currently running until 25th January 2025. Hosted by renowned British musician John Robb, the conversation will offer an exclusive insight into Spencer Jones’ work with Oasis, his relationship with the band and what it took to capture the iconic album artwork. At the end of the event, Michael will be signing copies of his new book Definitely Maybe: A View From Within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place 4th December from 18:30 - 21:30 in the Council Chamber Room in Town Hall Hotel. Tickets cost £10 and are available to purchase through Eventbrite. The cost of the ticket will be redeemable against the purchase price of the book.

Town Hall Hotel to Host Exclusive Oasis Q&A

Michael Spencer Jones is a British-born photographer, who first rose to prominence in the 1990s during the Rock n Roll renaissance. In 1993, Spencer Jones met Oasis for the first time, embarking on a period of artistic collaboration which was to span several years, generating the covers of the band’s first three albums and 12 singles.

With an extensive musical and journalism background, Robb will bring a unique dynamic to the conversation. Helping to pioneer the noise rock movement, in 1978 he established the post-punk band The Membranes before later founding punk rock band Goldblade in 1997. Robb is also a bestselling author with acclaimed works on The Stone Roses and The Charlatans. Robb made history as the first journalist to interview Nirvana and later coined the term “Britpop.”

This exhibition coincides with the release of Spencer Jones’ latest project: a 200 page book of extraordinary photographs taken during his time with the band. Definitely Maybe: A View from Within – Photographs by Michael Spencer Jones will be available from 21st November 2024 on Amazon.