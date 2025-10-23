Tramlight Event at Crich Tramway Village

Trams lit up at Crich Tramway Village

On Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th November Crich Tramway Village, home to the National Tramway Museum, turns magical by Tramlight as darkness falls, and you can take tram rides in the dark, adding to the Tramway experience.

This is the Premium event of the season, with charming and eccentric Victorian characters mingling amongst the visitors and bringing the Tramway Village to life with songs, a magic show and a magic lantern show.

Wander along the woodland walk after dark to see the lantern trail in an enchanted experience for the whole family.

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:

Lantern

“We know how much people like to ride the trams in the dark so we have included this Premium event, which is full of fun for the whole family, and will finish the 2025 season in style.”

The opening hours are Saturday 2pm - 8pm (last Tram 7.30pm) and Sunday 2pm - 7pm (last tram 6.30pm). Last admissions one and a half hours before the closing time.

Please check the website for prices, as the event is not included in 12 month return tickets. www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/tramlight-premium-event