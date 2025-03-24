Trampoline parks across England offer families over 50% savings this Easter

This Easter Holidays, families can take advantage of Oxygen Activeplay’s Easter Holiday Pass. For just £30, the pass holder can visit one of Oxygen’s 13 parks on any five days of the two-week break, including weekends and Bank Holidays, for 60 minutes of Open Play.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Pass, families can experience the joy of trying different games, meeting new friends, and making unforgettable memories together.

Oxygen Activeplay has parks in Acton, Croydon, at the O2, Reading, Romford, Rayleigh, Wilmslow, York, and Derby, plus a brand-new site at MediaCity in Manchester. Oxygen operates Boost Leicester and two RedKangaroo venues in Nottingham and Coventry, where the Pass can also be purchased and redeemed.

Each of Oxygen’s 13 venues has interconnected trampolines for kids to let loose on, plus a unique combination of activities and equipment, including mega airbags and trapeze swings, climbing walls, interactive sports pitches, obstacle course and wipeout games.

Once families are bounced out and eggs-hausted, they can recharge in the cafe, with a snack or full feast from the new menu.

Options include all-day breakfast items such as Oreo & Strawberry Pancake stacks and a Bacon Roll, a Kids menu offering options including Halloumi Sticks, Chicken and Vegan Tenders and Pancakes with Gingerbread Man & Banana. The grown-ups can enjoy a variety of paninis, pizzas, burgers and salads, with Oxygen also offering sharing plates and Feed the Family bundles.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk, or to keep up with Oxygen’s day-to-day updates, follow oxygenactiveplay on Instagram or Oxygen Activeplay on Facebook.

