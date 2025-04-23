Trentino marks 30 years of 'The Sounds of the Dolomites'

The Sounds of The Dolomites

This year marks a special anniversary for I Suoni delle Dolomiti (The Sounds of the Dolomites). The beloved open-air concert series in Trentino, set against the majestic backdrop of the Dolomites, is turning 30 and the region is already gearing up to celebrate in style.

In addition to the incredible performances, what makesthe free festivalso memorable is the journey to the concert venues. Visitors can hike alongside musicians, through lush alpine meadows and green forests towards each performance, enjoying an extraordinary fusion of nature and culture, and being rewarded with truly unique musical experiences in picturesque locations.

The 30th edition of the festival will feature athree-day trekking concert series from September 12 to 14 in the Dolomiti di Brenta, featuring multiple performances along the trail. Select concerts are also accessible to the hearing impaired, thanks to an innovative tactile audio system that allows them to experience music through a specially designed audio vest.

This year, festivalgoers can look forward not only to a total of 16 concerts but also to performances by two world-renowned orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic and the Berlin Philharmonic – both of which have shaped the international music scene for decades and will enhance the Trentino concert series.

Please see below for three festival highlights.

Theophil Ensemble Wien – Part of the Vienna Philharmonic

August 27, 2025, at 12:00 PM

Pian dela Nana, Malga Tassulla, Dolomiti di Brenta

Founded in 2008, the Theophil Ensemble Wien consists of principal musicians and solo wind players from the Vienna Philharmonic, the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Vienna Volksoper. The ensemble is equally at home in the Viennese classical tradition and the contemporary music of the 21st century. The Vienna Philharmonic is one of the world’s leading orchestras, deeply connected to the history and tradition of European music.

Philharmonic Oboe Quartet

September 23, 2025, at 12:00 PM

Villa Welsperg, Val Canali

The Philharmonic Oboe Quartet of the Berlin Philharmonic is another highlight of this anniversary edition of The Sounds of the Dolomites. Comprising three string players and an oboist, the ensemble seeks to break new ground and captivate audiences with innovative performances. At the picturesque Villa Welsperg in Val Canali, the musicians will be joined by singers Elio and Scilla Cristiano, promising an extraordinary musical experience.

Wu Wei

September 4, 2025, at 6:00 AM

Col Margherita, Dolomiti di Fassa

In Val di Fassa (Col Margherita, Dolomiti di Fassa), the festival will host renowned musician Wu Wei, born in China and trained in Shanghai and Berlin. He is inextricably linked to the sheng, an ancient Chinese instrument that resembles a small mouth organ, consisting of bamboo pipes set into a metal frame. Wu Wei pushes the boundaries of this millennia-old instrument, bringing it from its origins—dating back around 3,000 years—into the 21st century.

With its radiant and transparent timbre and its vast possibilities in terms of melody, harmony, rhythm, and polyphony, the sheng has allowed Wu Wei to collaborate with numerous artists and ensembles in traditional, chamber, and orchestral settings. He has also improvised in solo concerts and with jazz big bands, performed electronic music, and participated in minimal music concerts.

For more information on the Sounds of the Dolomites festival, please visit https://www.isuonidelledolomiti.it/en/edition-2025