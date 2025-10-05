True Crime Live: Scotland's David Swindle in Glasgow - extra tickets released

Suttie and Swindle

Due to overwhelming demand, extra tickets have been added for True Crime Live: Murder – A Search for the Truth with David Swindle, at Barras Art and Design, Glasgow, on Sunday 12 October from 1.30–3.30pm.

The event gives audiences a rare inside look at real murder investigations through the eyes of Swindle — the former senior detective who exposed serial killer Peter Tobin and led the national inquiry Operation Anagram. With more than 40 years in policing, Swindle shares candid insights about major cases, the psychology of murderers, and how victims’ families continue their search for answers.

He’s joined by broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie, whose incisive questions bring out the personal and professional side of the investigation process. Their on-stage exchange is part education, part confrontation — a revealing discussion about the human side of crime.

“This show isn’t about entertainment,” says Swindle. “It’s about truth, facts, and remembering the victims who rarely get the focus they deserve.”

Suttie says, “I ask the questions the audience wants to ask — about motive, mistakes, and moments that change an investigation. It’s raw, real, and incredibly moving.”

The event covers major cases, unsolved crimes, and questions around nature versus nurture, profiling, and whether anyone can really get away with murder.

For true crime enthusiasts, podcast fans, and anyone curious about how real investigations unfold, this is two hours of unfiltered insight from one of Britain’s most respected investigators.

Tickets £24 plus booking fee. Book now via Eventbrite — extra seats have just been released: