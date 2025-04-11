Türki̇ye’s Culture Route Festival 2025 now underway – a nationwide celebration of art and community

Local art showcased in Adana

The Türkiye Culture Route Festival 2025 is already bringing cities across the country to life, with festivities currently taking place in Adana. Running from April 5 to 13, Adana’s celebration marks the launch of a seven-month cultural journey spanning 20 cities and thousands of events, continuing through to November 9. From historic centres like Bursa, Trabzon and Şanliurfa to vibrant coastal destinations such as Izmir and Antalya, each city is adding its own local flavour to this nationwide celebration of arts, heritage and creativity.

Now in its fifth year, the Türkiye Culture Route Festival continues to expand its artistic footprint and global appeal. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival aims to become the world’s largest of its kind—bringing together local heritage and international creativity across a dynamic programme that includes concerts, exhibitions, talks, performances, workshops, and more.

Adana: The Beating Heart of the Festival

Adana, in the heart of Türkiye’s Mediterranean region, is buzzing with cultural activity as it takes centre stage once again. Known for its rich history and the scenic Seyhan River, Adana is home to over ten ancient cities, reflecting its deep historical roots.

Celebrations in Adana

Hundreds of events are currently taking place across 50+ locations during the nine-day celebration. A highlight of the festivities is the beloved International Orange Blossom Carnival, back with its trademark energy after last year’s success.

Visitors are enjoying a colourful carnival parade, an exhilarating PhotoMarathon competition, and nightly performances from some of Türkiye’s biggest musical stars at the Merkez Park Main Stage.

Art Icons, AI and Open-Air Galleries

A major headline this year is the arrival of the exhibition Pablo Picasso: Creation Is Everything, featuring 50 original works by the legendary artist—each authenticated by his heirs. The collection is on display at the Adana Museum Complex Agriculture Museum, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for art lovers in the region.

The Traveler Anatolian Civilizations by Gökhan Doğan will blend artificial intelligence with ancient history. Using lidar and immersive image processing, this outdoor piece has been allowing viewers this week to interact with AI-generated personas from Anatolia’s storied past.

Other exhibitions include:

“History Rising from Misis”, highlighting Adana’s deep-rooted past.

A poignant tribute to beloved Adana-born artist Ferdi Tayfur through the “Morning Coffee” installation.

Contemporary artworks by celebrated names such as İlhami Atalay, Ertuğrul Ateş, and Quasimotho.

Solidarity Through Art

The ongoing exhibition I’m Still Alive, curated by Samed Karagöz, offers a powerful artistic reflection on the Palestinian experience at the Adana Metropolitan Municipality Concert and Theatre Hall.

A Multi-Disciplinary Feast

Festivalgoers are enjoying packed daily schedules with:

Sold-out theatre, opera, and ballet performances.

Intimate talks and panels at venues including the Provincial Public Library and Çukurova University.

Traditional crafts workshops that bring Türkiye’s artisanal heritage to life.

Family Fun and Youthful Energy

In Merkez Park, children are enjoying a specially designed Children’s Village, complete with performances, games, and art workshops in music, ballet, drama, and painting. Meanwhile, the “You Play Too” project has been inviting young talents to perform on public pianos at Adana’s shopping malls and parks, turning everyday spaces into impromptu concert halls.