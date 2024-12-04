TV star Aftab Iqbal brings Khabarhar show UK Tour to Manchester
Fans of comedy and culture are set for an unforgettable evening as acclaimed Pakistani television host and journalist Aftab Iqbal makes his way to Manchester on his exclusive Khabarhar show UK tour.
This special event will take place on 7th December 2024, at Manchester's iconic My Nawaab restaurant. Aftab Iqbal, along with the castmates from the hugely popular Punjabi and Urdu comedy show Khabarhar, will deliver an unforgettable evening of laughter, culture, and entertainment.
With only three dates confirmed across the UK, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. The event promises to be a unique cultural experience, featuring a live performance from Aftab and cast, a captivating Qawwali night with performer Babbu Rana, and an indulgent three course meal prepared by the team of expert chefs at My Nawaab.
Speaking on behalf of My Nawaab, Usman Malik said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen as one of only three venues here in the UK to host Aftab and his iconic Khabarhar show tour. Alongside Aftab’s performance and a Qawwali night with Babbu Rana, our chefs have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare a luxury three course menu fitting the occasion. The evening is sure to one to remember!”
With tickets selling fast, those interested in tickets should head to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/khabarhar-uk-tour-with-aftab-iqbal-tickets-1062156762469