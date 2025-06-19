u3a - Capturing The Imagination Through Photography
A Learning Community Without Exams
u3a operates on a peer-to-peer learning model, where members share their knowledge and experience with one another. There are no qualifications, tests, or pressure, just the enjoyment of learning and discovering new passions. Photography perfectly captures this spirit, as it encourages members to observe, interpret, and creatively express the world around them.
Members Get Involved in u3a Eye
One of the most engaging initiatives is u3a Eye, a bi-monthly photography feature that invites members to submit photos based on a chosen theme. This is not a competition, it's an open call for interesting, thoughtful, or imaginative photographs that reflect each individual’s unique perspective.
Each cycle, up to 15 selected images are featured in an online gallery, celebrating the diversity of creativity within the u3a community.
An Eye for Capturing Beauty
The latest theme, ‘Unfolding’, has inspired some truly extraordinary submissions. From the emergence of spring to symbolic interpretations of change and awakening, the images showcase both talent and imagination.
Highlights from the ‘Unfolding’ Theme:
Above:
- New Life – Dave, Torridge u3a
- Pure Magic – Kinga, Poole u3a
- Half Shy! – Karen, Balsall Common u3a
- Unfolding Spring – Diane, Rotherham u3a
- Yellow Python Unfolding – Noel, Mawdesley Villages u3a
- Unfolding Like Book Pages – Alan, Interest Groups Online u3a
- Let's Dance – Les Brunswick, West Hove and Portslade u3a
Below:
- Unfolding Water Lilies – Gabrielle, Farnham u3a
- The Language of Fans – Jill, Sutton Coldfield u3a
- Just Waking Up – Pamela, Balsall Common u3a
- Unfolding View – Dennis, Teignmouth and District u3a
- Unfolding Umbrella – Bill, Mawdesley Villages u3a
- Opening to the World – Chris, Garforth and Kippax u3a
- Silk Painting Chrysalis – Ros, Woodstock and District u3a
- Flight Cancelled – Peter, Teignmouth and District u3a
These images are a reminder that creativity knows no age limit—and that beauty is often found when we take a moment to look closely at the world around us.
