u3a - Capturing The Imagination Through Photography

Since its founding in 1982, the u3a movement has provided opportunities for people no longer in full-time work to explore learning for pleasure. With over 1,000 u3as and around 400,000 members across the UK, the organisation offers an impressive range of activity groups covering subjects from art to zoology. For an average annual cost of under £20, members can engage in activities that are both practical and creative, photography being one of the most popular.

A Learning Community Without Exams

u3a operates on a peer-to-peer learning model, where members share their knowledge and experience with one another. There are no qualifications, tests, or pressure, just the enjoyment of learning and discovering new passions. Photography perfectly captures this spirit, as it encourages members to observe, interpret, and creatively express the world around them.

Members Get Involved in u3a Eye

One of the most engaging initiatives is u3a Eye, a bi-monthly photography feature that invites members to submit photos based on a chosen theme. This is not a competition, it's an open call for interesting, thoughtful, or imaginative photographs that reflect each individual’s unique perspective.

Each cycle, up to 15 selected images are featured in an online gallery, celebrating the diversity of creativity within the u3a community.

An Eye for Capturing Beauty

The latest theme, ‘Unfolding’, has inspired some truly extraordinary submissions. From the emergence of spring to symbolic interpretations of change and awakening, the images showcase both talent and imagination.

Highlights from the ‘Unfolding’ Theme:

Above:

New Life – Dave, Torridge u3a

Pure Magic – Kinga, Poole u3a

Half Shy! – Karen, Balsall Common u3a

Unfolding Spring – Diane, Rotherham u3a

Yellow Python Unfolding – Noel, Mawdesley Villages u3a

Unfolding Like Book Pages – Alan, Interest Groups Online u3a

Let's Dance – Les Brunswick, West Hove and Portslade u3a

Below:

Unfolding Water Lilies – Gabrielle, Farnham u3a

The Language of Fans – Jill, Sutton Coldfield u3a

Just Waking Up – Pamela, Balsall Common u3a

Unfolding View – Dennis, Teignmouth and District u3a

Unfolding Umbrella – Bill, Mawdesley Villages u3a

Opening to the World – Chris, Garforth and Kippax u3a

Silk Painting Chrysalis – Ros, Woodstock and District u3a

Flight Cancelled – Peter, Teignmouth and District u3a

These images are a reminder that creativity knows no age limit—and that beauty is often found when we take a moment to look closely at the world around us.

For more information about joining a local u3a or exploring their online interest groups, visit u3a.org.uk.