u3a - Getting 'Active for April' with Pickleball and Pétanque

Biddulph u3a Pickleball Group

Since its inception over 40 years ago, u3a has championed the benefits of staying active—both physically and mentally. Members who are not in full-time work have long enjoyed a diverse array of sports and wellness activities, fostering both fitness and social connections.

Getting Active for April and Beyond

April is the perfect time to embrace an active lifestyle, especially with World Health Day taking place on Monday 7 April. As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, there’s no better moment to explore new activities and get moving!

With over 1,000 u3a groups and a growing membership of 400,000, there's sure to be an activity near you! u3a groups across the UK offer a wide variety of physical activities, including the ever-growing popular Pickleball and Pétanque.

Biddulph u3a

Spotlight on Pickleball and Pétanque

Two of the most popular and accessible sports among u3a members are Pickleball and Pétanque. Both are easy to learn, inclusive for all abilities, and great fun.

Pickleball: A Fast-Growing Sport

Originally developed in the USA in the 1960s, Pickleball blends elements of tennis and badminton, making it a fantastic game for all ages. Although it had a slow start in the UK, its popularity has soared in recent years. A decade ago, there were hardly any clubs; today, there are over 150 clubs with more than 2,500 registered players, and the numbers are steadily increasing. Several u3a groups now offer Pickleball as part of their activity programs.

Buddulph u3a Pickleball Group

Beeston u3a Pickle Group member Malcolm Dillon states, "In July 2023, while visiting my brother in Boston, I discovered Pickleball. As a former tennis player, it reignited my passion for the court. Back home in Beeston, I struggled to find a club until I spotted an ad for a Beeston u3a open day in October 2023.

At the event, I shared my enthusiasm with the Tennis and Table Tennis groups and was warmly welcomed. With the u3a Committee’s support, I launched a Pickleball group in January 2024. We started with 6–8 players in a small Memorial Hall, learning the game together twice a week.

The group has grown beyond my expectations—now boasting 56 members across four weekly sessions! Our first-anniversary celebration was a testament to the incredible camaraderie we've built.

Joining u3a has been life-changing. From having only close family and friends, I now have over 60 new connections, all sharing a healthy, active lifestyle. At 82, u3a has given me a new lease on life!"

Pétanque: A Classic French Game

Pétanque, a sport that originated in France in 1905, is played on hard surfaces like sand or gravel. Teams of two or three (or individuals) aim to place their metal balls, or boules, as close as possible to a small target ball known as the jack. The simplicity of the game, combined with its strategic depth, makes it a favourite among u3a members.

Liz from Tavy District u3a Pétanque group said, "We are lucky enough to have a Pétanque area in our local sensory gardens which allows us to play weekly throughout the year, weather permitting. Some of our players are complete novices and others having played before are quite skilful but all games are played in a friendly spirit which is just as well when it comes to deciding who is closest to the jack! Happily, we have several tape measures to aid a final decision.

It’s good outdoor fun and there’s plenty of chat and encouragement with a break for coffee and chat in between games. Friendships build easily amongst the players, a few of whom are well into their eighties. Playing on a Monday morning it’s a great way to start the week."

Join the Movement!

No matter your experience level, u3a offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to try something new or rediscover a passion for sport, April is the perfect time to get active. Find your local group and join the fun!

Image: Biddulph u3a

To find your local u3a, visit our website – u3a.org.uk/join