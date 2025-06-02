u3a members take up the challenge at Kent County Show

By Francijn Suermondt
47 minutes ago
As summer descends upon the UK, so do the joyful rays of county shows, which are dotted throughout the country. The Kent County Show is one such event, taking place on the first weekend of July. It offers a chance for animals, horses, vintage vehicles, retail stands, and much more to converge on the stunning showground for a celebration of the best the county has to offer.

Kent u3a members will be attending with their stand for the first time and ready to share stories and information about what their u3a can offer.

u3a is one of the UK’s largest member-led movements, designed for people who’ve waved goodbye to the 9-to-5 but still have a full-time appetite for learning, laughter, and living life to the full.

Every July, around 70,000 people attend the Kent County Agricultural Show, and the Kent u3a Network saw a golden opportunity to invite some of them to discover and join their local u3a. Never afraid of a challenge, the team of u3a volunteers has had no shortage of ideas. Colourful banners, roller posters, balloons, free handouts, and even a prize draw have all been arranged!

Did it work? We’ll let you know! Or better yet come along to the Kent County Show and see the Kent u3a Network stand for yourself. As Eleanor, the organiser of the u3a volunteers, said: “We had no blueprint, and no guarantees...but we had enthusiasm, experience, and each other.”

More details at: kentnetwork.u3asite.uk

Find your local u3a at: u3a.org.uk

