Animated TV sensation Bluey to have bumper episode compilation screening at cinemas across the UK this summer.

UK’s number 1 kid’s show Bluey arrives at Vue tomorrow – with tickets on sale now.

Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection is an hour-long treat for fans of Bluey to enjoy, made up of eight episodes from the TV show’s three series, all based around the theme of Family Trip. The compilation will revisit several milestones for Bluey, including a Road Trip away, Camping and a visit to The Beach - as well as Bluey’s first trip to the cinema in Movies.

Arriving tomorrow (9 August), the title is part of Vue’s newly launched Big Shorts screenings, which will be bringing children’s favourite small screen characters to the big screen, with tickets starting from just £3.99.

The loveable Blue Heeler dog first arrived on-screen in Australia back in 2018 and has since become a household name, proving popular with children and parents alike across the globe.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. BBC Studios also holds global distribution and merchandise rights. In the UK, Bluey airs on Disney+, and on free-to-air broadcast platforms CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

The arrival of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection marks the beginning of a series of summer offerings for families at Vue.

Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue UK & Ireland, said: ‘We pride ourselves on our family offerings and cannot wait to share the joy of everyone’s favourite Blue Heeler on the big screen next month. As our selection of special screenings show, we value our family audiences and want to bring the magic of the big screen alive for as many as possible throughout the summer and beyond.’

For more information and to book tickets, visit myvue.com.