Un-baa-lievable! British Wool celebrates 75 years of championing UK farming with an open day in Ashford

This September, British Wool, the UK’s national farming body supporting sheep farmers and promoting the value of British fleece, marks 75 years of backing rural communities and championing sustainable wool.

To celebrate this milestone, British Wool’s Ashford depot is opening its doors on Tuesday, September 9 for a behind-the-scenes look at where the UK’s wool journey begins.

Guests can expect a behind-the-scenes look at wool being sorted and graded, get hands-on with the fibre in its raw form, and discover its many surprising uses – from fashion and interiors to pet beds and even tennis balls!

Alongside depot tours, visitors can explore stalls from some of the UK’s most exciting wool innovators, including: Romney Tweed, Romney Marsh Wools, Moons, Linwood, Palava, London City Farm and Wool Pots.

Farmer Tom Carlisle’s sheep arranged to celebrate 75 years of British Wool

The event will also shine a spotlight on local people and stories that have helped shape the region’s wool trade, including:

Frank Langrish and Trevor Richards, both ex-Chairmen of British Wool .

. George Horn , whose family maintains one of the oldest Romney flocks .

, whose family maintains one of the . Alan West , local farmer and agricultural writer for Southeast Farmer.

, local farmer and agricultural writer for Southeast Farmer. Members of the Romney Breed Society , celebrating Kent’s rich heritage in Romney sheep.

, celebrating Kent’s rich heritage in Romney sheep. Spencer Bromfield , one of British Wool’s longest serving graders (36 years!).

, one of British Wool’s longest serving graders (36 years!). Susie Parish, award-winning shearer, wool-handler and British Wool Ambassador.

Andrew Hogley, CEO at British Wool, said: “British wool isn’t just a legacy fibre, it’s a material for the future, and is gaining new relevance in a world increasingly concerned with environmental impact.

“Not only does it provide a natural, sustainable alternative to synthetics for the consumer, but buying British wool products also supports rural communities, preserves traditional skills, and helps safeguard the craft and heritage that has been woven through generations of farmers and makers.

Every fleece tells a story and by choosing British wool, the UK is backing a thriving industry that values people and the planet.”

The Ashford open day is part of a series of exclusive, regional celebrations taking place across the UK this autumn, marking 75 years of British Wool.

For more details and to find out how to attend, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/75th-anniversary-depot-open-day-ashford-tickets-1388099947309?aff=oddtdtcreator