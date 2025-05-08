Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour has begun, with six shows taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, comments, “In 2025, Beyoncé made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album.

“After the success of her eighth studio album, the singer-songwriter has embarked on a worldwide tour which spans 32 stadium shows across the U.S. and Europe.”

“However, with tickets for the tour still available, enthusiastic fans may fall victim to scams while securing seats,” Porcar adds.

Here, QR Code Generator reveals expert tricks to avoid three common ticket scams.

1. Don’t fall victim to phishing scams

Phishing scams are fraudulent emails or messages that mimic legitimate services, such as booking sites, to steal personal or financial information.

“Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true,” Porcar warns. “For example, fans may receive emails offering significant discounts on resale tickets, but it is likely that such unsolicited emails often contain fraudulent links.

“To avoid these phishing emails, examine any links closely before clicking on them. One thing to look out for is incorrect spellings or unusual characters in familiar website URLs, such as Ticketmaster.”

2. Always avoid fake listings on resale websites

If fans are not able to secure tickets during the general sale, they may be tempted to purchase resale tickets

“Fans should always buy from reputable and trusted platforms, as these protect against fraud,” adds QR Code Generator. “However, if events have a limited occupancy and sell out quickly, sometimes resale tickets from third-party websites are the only option.”

Porcar reminds buyers, “It’s important to confirm the validity of sellers and ask for email confirmation as scammers may create fake listings to trick people into paying for non-existent tickets.”

Fans should also be aware of scalpers who resell tickets online for a premium. According to research from GOV.UK, this tactic costs fans an extra £145 million per year as some tickets are sold for 50% above their original price.

To tackle this, the government is considering introducing a price cap on resold tickets or limiting resellers to a mark-up of 30%.

3. Protect yourself against payment fraud

Payment fraud describes a scam that requests money through insecure methods, such as prepaid gift cards, rather than secure platforms.

“Always use secure payment methods,” warns QR Code Generator. “PayPal is a secure website that protects against fraud. While resellers may request bank transfers, these payments are not protected against scams.”

By following these expert tricks, fans will be better prepared to dodge three common scams when buying Beyoncé tickets.

Information from https://qrfy.com/.

Source GOV.UK