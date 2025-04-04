US comedian Caitlin Cook brings 'The Writing On The Stall' to Brighton and London

Caitlin Cook

American comedian Caitlin Cook is returning to UK shores with her critically acclaimed musical comedy show 'The Writing On The Stall'. Brighton audiences will have the opportunity to catch this unique performance at the Komedia on 31st May and 1st June at 2.30pm, before the show heads to London's prestigious Soho Theatre for a five-day run from 4th-7th June.

Cook's bathroom graffiti-inspired musical has been gathering impressive acclaim, with comedy heavyweight David Cross calling it "inventive and hilarious" and SNL's Michael Che simply advising audiences to "Go see this show." Following sold-out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe and previous London dates, the comedian is excited to bring her distinctive blend of comedy and music back to British audiences.

'The Writing On The Stall' stands out in the comedy landscape for its unusual setting - a public bathroom. Throughout the show, Cook transforms toilet graffiti into original song lyrics, taking the audience on a journey through these irreverent, poignant and often obscene messages. Attendees should be prepared for some outlandish props, including "slingshotted underwear, milk pistols, and a cowboy dick (complete with spurs!)".

The LA-born, NYC-based performer expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the UK: "After building bits and pieces of this show for years at past fringes and in front of UK audiences, it was so incredibly rewarding to return to a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and seven sold out shows in London this summer—shows full of audiences singing along and lining up to talk to me for hours afterwards. I can't wait to bring it to the prestigious Soho Theatre and do a larger UK tour."

Cook's musical comedy credentials are impressive, with her album from 'The Writing on the Stall' amassing over 50 million streams across platforms. Her previous works include 'Zinger-Songwriter', recorded across 12 different venues whilst touring the US and UK, and 'Betty Pitch', created after an ambitious project writing 250 songs a day.

Beyond her own performances, Cook has worked as a creative consultant for Sean Patton's 'Number One' on Peacock, produced Gabe Mollica's 'Solo' (featured on 'This American Life'), and directed A.J. Holmes' critically-acclaimed 'Yeah, But Not Right Now'.

Tickets for both Brighton and London shows are available now.