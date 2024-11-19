Visit the only place in the UK to guarantee real snow this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birmingham’s famed ‘Santa’s Winter Wonderland’ – which includes a Christmas village, a real snow experience and a panto performance – opened on Saturday 16th November

Discover the magic of real snow this Christmas at Santa’s Winter Wonderland at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Birmingham with three exciting festive experiences in one!

Having officially opened to the public on Saturday 16th November, the famous historic event has returned and will remain open right up to Sunday 5th January 2025.

Photo caption: Santa and performers in the Christmas mini pantomime.

Now in its 19th year and still growing in popularity, families can immerse themselves in a festive wonderland filled with real snow, real animals, and an ALL-NEW Christmas pantomime.

Play In Real Snow.

Begin your adventure along Santa’s snow trail, complete with over 1000 tonnes of real snow and 450 real Christmas trees.

Kids can glide around the trail on a snow sledge under sparkling light displays and experience the magic of falling snow.

Young girl being pulled on a sled through snow at Santa’s Winter Wonderland at the SnowDome.

For young thrill-seekers, whizzing down the Summit Slide is a must, while the two mini snow slides are perfect for any little ones. Then, gather everyone for a snowball game with the whole family!

Jack and the Beanstalk Pantomime

It’s then time to get cosy and grab a seat in the theatre, ready to join Santa on a magical journey in the SnowDome’s brand-new, professionally produced mini pantomime: Jack and the Beanstalk.

In this 25-minute performance, the perfect length for young children, meet Rudolf and friends as you climb the towering beanstalk, outwit the giant, and embark on a heartwarming journey of bravery, friendship, and dreams.

Santa’s Christmas Village

Take a stroll through Santa’s Christmas Village to meet and feed new furry friends including alpacas, miniature piglets, guinea pigs, rabbits and goats.

Head to the letter-writing station to create your own letter to Santa, and drop it off in Santa’s talking post box at Santa’s House.

Take a whirl on the classic children’s carousel, a favourite for children of all ages. With carnival games and interactive experiences scattered throughout, Santa’s Winter Wonderland is the unmissable event of the season.

Offering families incredible value for money, tickets start at £18.95 for access to three festive experiences in one! Availability is limited on selected dates, so booking as soon as possible is recommended.

Isabelle Chadbourne, Co-Director at the SnowDome, shared: “We’re thrilled to bring families the ultimate real-snow Christmas experience this year! Our Santa’s Winter Wonderland remains an iconic Christmas experience for those in the Midlands and beyond, and I’m really proud about how we’ve levelled it up this year.

“Our team has gone above and beyond to create a festive extravaganza for the whole family. From our thrilling Summit Slide to the heartwarming Christmas pantomime, we’re excited to spread even more magic this season.”

Throughout Santa’s Winter Wonderland, there are plenty of opportunities to capture your memories, plus a professional family photo shoot station which can be purchased at the end of the experience. Ideal for the perfect Instagram grid photo or even your family Christmas card!

After your adventure, unwind at Aspen’s Bar & Kitchen for an Alpine dining experience in a stunning woodland setting. Enjoy classics from the newly launched for 2024 Christmas menu like burgers and bratwurst, or dive into festive specials like Festive Loaded Fries and Pigs in Blankets. Alternatively, stop by The Lifthouse Coffee Co. for a cozy coffee break.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.snowdome.co.uk/santas-winter-wonderland/.