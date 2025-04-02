Warrington named in top 20 list of best-dressed cities in the UK, according to new study

Warrington named in top 20 list of best-dressed cities in the UK

The UK has long been a trendsetter in the fashion world, giving birth to iconic styles like Punk, Mod, and country chic. Some of the most influential designers and brands, such as Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, and Stella McCartney, to name a few, hail from Britain, solidifying its reputation as a global fashion powerhouse. But have you wondered which UK cities are the best-dressed?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research team at Men’s Flair, a men’s fashion blog, set out to discover just that by analysing over 70 cities through three key factors: fashion-related Google searches, Instagram hashtag engagement, and the availability of charity shops.

These elements were combined into a total score, with each factor weighted accordingly. Google searches (40%) were examined for terms like “best clothing stores,” “vintage shops,” and “men’s fashion trends,” while Instagram engagement (40%) was based on city-specific fashion hashtags such as #LondonFashion and #StreetStyleManchester. Charity shop availability (20%) reflects a city's commitment to thrift shopping and sustainable fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington may not be turning heads on Instagram just yet, with only 88 fashion-related hashtags per 10K people, but there’s more to its style scene than meets the eye. The town performs steadily in Google searches (3,779 per 10K), which earns them a spot in top 20, in 17th place. What really stands out, though, is its above-average charity shop presence (3.45 per 10K people), pointing to a practical and sustainability-conscious approach to fashion.

Meanwhile, Glasgowis the ultimate fashion city in the UK, ranking in first place thanks to its strong online fashion presence.

Croydon ranked second, having the highest no. of Google searches for fashion-related terms (13,635 per 10K people), while Newcastle, Manchester, and Bournemouth completed the top five.

Oxford and Leeds ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, while London, despite being home to London Fashion Week, world-class designers, and an endless list of high-end boutiques, only ranked eighth. Edinburgh and Walsall rounded the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the flip side, Bexley, Nottingham, Slough, Sutton, and Newport ranked at the bottom, as the least best-dressed cities in the UK.

Top 10 list of the best-dressed cities in the UK:

Rank City Fashion Related Google Searches per 10k people Fashion Related Instagram Hashtags per 10k people Charity Shops per 10k people Best-Dressed Score 1 Glasgow 6,866 16,649.07 2.37 68.76 2 Croydon 13,635 82 2.94 52.20 3 Newcastle upon Tyne 10,412 131 4.11 47.70 4 Manchester 9,000 3,975 2.05 43.36 5 Bournemouth 5,383 91 4.58 34.36 6 Oxford 5,509 93 4.38 33.82 7 Leeds 7,039 840 2.64 32.46 8 London 5,692 6,829 0.26 32.07 9 Edinburgh 6,458 734 2.82 31.24 10 Walsall 4,046 40.55 4.71 30.69 17 Warrington 3,779 88 3.45 24.32