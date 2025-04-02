Warrington town centre set to host first-ever free food and drink festival

Warrington Food and Drink Festival - Andrea Morley Warrington BID Project Manager, Lisa Cowley Owner of Independent Street and Ian Brackenbury Operations and Commercial Services Manager

Warrington town centre is set to welcome its first-ever food and drink festival this spring, with a full weekend of activity planned in the heart of the town.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, May 17th and Sunday, May 18th at Bank Park, Warrington Town Hall, the free event is being led by Warrington BID in partnership with event organisers Independent Street, Warrington Borough Council and Culture Warrington, with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Bringing together up to 80 traders, including 10 street food stalls, the festival will feature live performances, hands-on workshops, chef demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment. The aim is to shine a light on Warrington’s growing food and drink scene while creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington BID (Business Improvement District) is a business-led initiative that represents and supports more than 330 local businesses in the town centre. Since launching in 2018, the BID has worked to increase footfall, enhance the visitor experience and help businesses grow and succeed. The festival is being funded through the business levy paid by town centre businesses, supporting activities that attract visitors and boost the local economy.

Warrington Food and Drink Festival 2025

It has been developed in response to demand from companies that are keen to see more events that bring people into the town centre and highlight Warrington’s food and drink scene.

Andrea Morley, Warrington BID Project Manager, said: “We know how much businesses and residents want to see more going on in the town centre, so we’re really pleased to be working with our partners to make this happen. With a brilliant mix of traders, entertainment and activities, the festival will give people a fresh reason to spend time here and enjoy everything that makes Warrington unique.”

Warrington has a long history in food and drink. Greenall’s Gin has been distilled there for generations, and Burtonwood Brewery was founded in the 1860s. Today, independent producers, traders and hospitality businesses continue to make their mark, offering everything from handmade goods to international cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tony Higgins from Warrington Borough Council said: “This is an exciting addition to Warrington’s event calendar and one that will bring real benefits to the town. It’s a great chance to support our hospitality sector, encourage people to explore what’s on their doorstep and add to the momentum building around the town centre.”

As the countdown now begins, organisers are encouraging more local businesses and individuals to get involved. From stallholders and food producers to entertainers and chefs, there will be plenty of opportunities to play a part in shaping the weekend.

Andrea added: “We’re proud to be leading Warrington Town Centre’s first-ever food and drink festival and hope it becomes a fixture in the calendar. It’s a great opportunity for traders, food producers and chefs to show what they do best - and we’d love to hear from anyone interested in being part of it, whether that’s running a stall or hosting a demonstration.”

Organisers are also working to shine a light on independent businesses from not just the town, but across the region, bringing together a carefully curated line-up that reflects the variety and quality of the area’s food scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner of Independent Street, Lisa Cowley, who curates food, drink and artisan markets across the North West, said: “There’s a real appetite in Warrington for good food, great producers and street food with a difference, and this event is all about celebrating that.

"We can’t wait to bring a brilliant mix of independents together for a weekend that reflects the character and creativity of the town, with something for all ages, from live music and face painting to chef demos and hands-on workshops.”

For more information, or to get involved, email [email protected] or visit https://independentstreet.co.uk/trader-registration/. To find out more about the event and the full plans for the weekend, visit https://wearewarringtonbid.co.uk/warrington-food-drink-festival-coming-this-may/