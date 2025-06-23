Wax Fruit: TV Adaptation Adds Nicholas Ralph to All-Star Cast

Molly Windsor & Martin Compston

All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has joined the cast attached to Wax Fruit, a multi-episodic prestige drama based on Guy McCrone’s internationally best-selling trilogy. The series is currently in development, led by Showrunner and Executive Producer Sarah Purser.

Set between the Gaelic-speaking Highlands and the gritty streets of Victorian Glasgow, Wax Fruit follows the explosive rise of the Moorhouse family, who leave rural poverty behind to climb into the ranks of the city’s powerful merchant elite — at a time when Glasgow was one of the most glamorous and powerful cities in the world.

The novels sold over a million copies, were translated into ﬁve languages, and were originally selected as a New York Times Book of the Month.

Now being adapted for screen, the show blends sweeping, character-driven period drama with a sharp, modern edge — think Succession meets Bridgerton in tartan.

Nicholas Ralph (35), best known for his lead role in Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece television series All Creatures Great and Small, joins a multi-award-winning cast attached to the project, including Martin Compston, Ashley Jensen, Shirley Henderson, Molly Windsor, Elaine C. Smith, Kenny Doughty, Bill Paterson, Juliet Cadzow and Forbes 30 Under 30 breakthrough star Frankie Corio.

He has also appeared in The Devil’s Light and Outlander, and is known for his grounded, emotionally rich performances. Ralph has been nominated in the Best Drama Performance category of the National Television Awards 2025 for his performance as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small, along with fellow Wax Fruit cast members also nominated; Martin Compston for The Rig, Ashley Jensen for Shetland and Mitchell Robertson for Curfew.

Ralph said: "Sarah's passion, energy and deep knowledge of the material and history was totally inspiring and with the incredible Scottish actors and creatives she had involved - some legends - I was already enamoured.

He added , "Then Sarah sent episode one. I devoured it - all the characters are so well drawn and unique but at the heart you have the big bold Moorhouse family. I love the world, the time period and these wonderful characters and I am so invested. Needless to say, I’m very excited to be joining the Wax Fruit gang."

Also joining is Emun Elliott, currently starring in season two of The Gold. The team behind Wax Fruit includes BAFTA winning and Oscar-nominated creatives in writing, direction, design and score, including Emmy-winning composer Tommy Reilly. The adaptation has a detailed ﬁve-season arc, with episode one already written and funded by Screen Scotland. A teaser has been ﬁlmed, and the production plan is ready.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Sarah Purser added: “We’re over the moon that the brilliant Nicholas Ralph and wonderful Emun Elliott are joining the Wax Fruit team. We literally have the dream cast. The top tier talent that Wax Fruit is attracting is testament to the quality of the source material and the skill and calibre of our scriptwriting team. We are thrilled with the ongoing interest and excitement.”

Following recent media interest, the original books have sold out. Library waitlists are months long and new editions of the novels will be published in August 2025.

The producers are in active discussions with broadcasters and production partners. Follow their progress @waxfruittvseries on Instagram and Facebook.