We Call it Jazz: A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans at Glaziers Hall
With each performance lasting 1 hour, those attending can expect a mix of carefully chosen classics and spontaneous improvisation to deliver a feel-good music performance that takes the audience on a journey to the roots of this revolutionary genre.
Delivered by talented jazz musicians and vocalists, a selection of the finest ‘hot jazz’ tunes, a unique blend of ragtime, brass, and blues, plus moments of spontaneous improvisation - a hallmark of true jazz – will transform the venue for one night only.
Open to adults over 18 years only, tickets start at just £36 each, with drinks available to purchase on-site from the venue before the performance begins.
Managing Director of Glaziers Hall, Will Simmonds, comments: “This performance is a must-not-miss for jazz fans. After all, what could be more captivating than being transported back to 1920s New Orleans for a night of soul, passion and rhythm.
“The ultimate escape from reality, this event is the perfect way to add a touch of class to the start or end of an evening out with family and friends.”
For further details about Fever and the events that it has planned, please visit: https://feverup.com/en/london and for details about Glaziers Hall, please visit: www.glaziershall.co.uk.