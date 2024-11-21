Weekend of events celebrate Heritage, Community and Environment in Welsh World Heritage Site

Immortal Enemies by Tina Rogers

Artists and communities will be celebrating heritage through art and culture in a special event of activities taking place on the 23rd-24th November 2024 in Trevor, Froncysyllte, Cefn Mawr, and Chirk.

The event is part of a year-long community art placemaking project that has been exploring the vibrant cultural heritage of four historic Welsh communities within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, The Bridge that Connects, which is being delivered by Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with Wrexham County Borough Council.

Mark Evans, regional director for Wales at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “These communities are located within the World Heritage Site which is testament to the area’s industrial ingenuity, drawing up to 500,000 visitors annually. The Canal & River Trust value the transformative power of art and storytelling to activate heritage and celebrate identity, The Bridge that Connects has been exploring the rich tapestry of stories, people, and history that connects these communities.”

The event will feature outdoor art, performance and poetry that shares the deep-rooted cultural identity, well known heritage and lesser known, or forgotten heritage. Over the weekend you will experience history and art experiences that pays homage to the resilience, humour, and community bonds that thrive here.

The world famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

On Saturday, 23rd November, in Trevor and Froncysyllte visit the very first floating market for Trevor Basin! Explore temporary outdoor art installations, enjoy pop up exhibitions and cafes in community venues, alongside art and craft activities for the whole family, take a boat trip across the Aqueduct on board Seren Fach, visit the beautiful Chapel Tea Rooms and legendary Telford Inn. Notable highlights include dynamic performances by the acclaimed Wrexham-based theatre group Dirty Protest, adding energy and excitement to the day’s events.

In Chirk on the 23rd November visitors will find an exhibition of local art, workshops offering hands-on creativity, and talks by historians in the Parish Hall. There will be a special launch of Jim Heath’s art trail locating work he has created over the decades in multiple outdoor and indoor spaces across Chirk including paintings in the Grocers and Butchers! Elsewhere in Chirk you should check out the Christmas Fair in St Mary’s Church, the Craft Fayre in Caffi Wylfa and the array of independent, eateries, pubs, artisan and eco shops on the high street, and the must sees - make time to wander around the stunning St Mary's Church that will be open, Chirk Castle, Aqueduct and Viaduct.

On Sunday, 24th November in Cefn Mawr, the event will be a celebration of Cefn with outdoor art, poetry recitals, a signposted heritage trail, vibrant street performances by Dirty Protest, interactive art installations, exhibitions in beautiful the Ebeneezer Chapel and family making and craft activities in the George Edwards Hall, we are very excited that the Cefn Mawr Community Museum will also be opening especially for the event too, along with Moonbakes cafe and the Hollybush Pub.

Claire Farrell, The Bridge That Connects Project Director said: “Cultural programmes like these are so valuable in allowing the space and time to engage with and understand what makes these communities so special, and what matters to them. Heritage is beyond architecture and monuments, this is just half the story. To truly bring heritage sites to life we need to preserve and share the lived histories that span generations of families here, and the entrepreneurship and creativity that has followed, and is visible in the present day. When we plan for the future to support sustainable economic, cultural and social development, we need to harness and elevate rather than reinvent, the solutions are within the communities that live there”

Visitors are encouraged to park in the Trevor Basin Visitor Car Park where you will experience some of the first of the outdoor artworks and trails, you will be greeted by event staff and given programme information for both days.