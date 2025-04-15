Welsh artist currently number One in UK album chart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bridgend rock band Those Damn Crows currently sit at the top of the UK album chart with their new release God Shaped Hole (Earache records)

They are currently on a tour of UK record stores and have commented: "We are speechless! Our new record ‘God Shaped Hole’ is sitting high in the midweek UK Top 40 chart at #1 right now!

"We have a real chance at a #1 album.

"Is it possible? All I know is you’ve put us here, in with a chance, and all because of your belief in us! We keep pushing like we always do, never give up, and with your help we can accomplish anything!"

‘God Shaped Hole’ is available for as little as £4.99 at earache.com/thosedamncrows