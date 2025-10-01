Westlife 25 – Live at the Royal Albert Hall: How to get tickets

Westlife 25

The 25th anniversary celebration performance is to be shown in over 400 cinemas across the UK and will feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Westlife’s landmark 25th Anniversary concert is coming to the big screen, in what promises to be one of the music cinema events of the year.

From 29th November, over 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland will come alive with visuals and immersive surround sound, placing fans at the heart of the magic.

From the comfort of your local cinema, it promises to be the perfect night to go along with mates or bring a date and reminisce over 25 years of hits, and immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphere of Westlife at the Royal Albert Hall.

This month, Westlife will perform for the very first time at London’s Royal Albert Hall, kicking off their 25th Anniversary celebrations with two sold out spectacular shows. To mark the milestone, the band will be joined by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, bringing Westlife’s biggest hits and fan favourites to life like never before.

For tickets and screenings: westlifeincinemas.com