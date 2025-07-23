What is the Wellness Way Festival?
The Wellness Way Festival in its debut year is bringing together global leaders in natural health, regenerative farming, holistic healing, and conscious living. Notable speakers who are giving holistic talks include TV personality Melinda Messenger, Dr Jenny Goodman and anti-knife violence campaigner Chris Preddie OBE, plus many more.
Festival goers will also be given the opportunity to participate in activities such as yoga, meditation, cacao ceremonies, cold-water swimming, barefoot walks, while also enjoying Enjoy music, poetry, and other arts within the serene woodland setting.
Weekend tickets are available from £160 with glamping upgrade available. For more information visit:
https://www.thewellnesswayfestival.com/tickets