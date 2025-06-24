What Not to Bring to Glastonbury: The Packing Mistakes That Could Cost You Over £1,300

Glastonbury Festival

You’ve secured the golden ticket, rallied your mates, and squeezed your tent into the tiniest car boot known to man. Glastonbury 2025 is calling but one wrongly packed item could see your festival essentials dumped at the gate before you even hear your first bassline.

With over 200,000 people set to descend on Worthy Farm next week, the Glasto packing game is more tactical than ever. Health and recovery brand Humans Against has launched a new guide revealing the most commonly confiscated items and just how much they could cost you if security says no.

Their confiscation calculator does the maths so you don’t have to. From £6 vapes and £50 perfume to £800 cameras and even inflatable sofas, the total value of an over-packed Glasto bag could rack up to £1,341 in lost gear.

What Glastonbury Doesn’t Allow

Glastonbury might be famous for its free-spirited vibes, but don’t let the laid-back energy fool you, the entry rules are strict, and security means business. Pack wrong, and your stuff could end up in the confiscation pile before you’ve even pitched your tent.

Here's what not to bring to the 2025 festival:

Disposable vapes: Single-use e-cigarettes are banned for environmental reasons. Glastonbury cites their impact on waste centres and the planet so bring a refillable if you must.

Gazebos: Thinking of building a camping empire? Think again. Gazebos are completely banned to preserve space in the campsites. Even taping off tent compounds is discouraged as the field is for sharing.

Glass (of any kind): No jars, no bottles, no perfume and no mirrors. If it shatters, it stays home. Security will bin it on entry, so don’t risk losing your fragrance to the farm gates.

Knives & weapons: Stating the obvious but worth repeating. Knives of any kind (even penknives) are banned unless they’re small camping tools like tent pegs. Keep it practical, not tactical.

Illegal drugs & nitrous oxide: UK law applies, even in the mud. Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is specifically listed as prohibited, bring it and you risk being ejected or worse.

Fireworks, flares & flames: No sky lanterns, no flares, and definitely no fire shows. Glasto also bans open fires, disposable BBQs, and generators so safety first.

Drones & laser equipment: There’s a strict no-fly zone over Worthy Farm. Drones are banned across the site, along with laser pens and portable laser gear.

Sound systems & drums: Leave the boom box and bongo at home, Glastonbury provides the soundtrack.

Animals (except assistance dogs): No pets allowed, no matter how chilled your pug is.

Glitter: Because it’s a microplastic nightmare and even biodegradable body glitter will not properly break down without being heat-treated.

Disposable wipes: Even biodegradable wipes are discouraged as they break down into microplastics and release greenhouse gases. Glastonbury recommends a washcloth and bar of soap instead. They’re simple, low-impact, and portaloo-proof.

The underestimated essentials

Instead of wasting money on items that will get binned at the gate, festival-goers should focus on the smart, functional gear that keeps them going all weekend. According to Ali Alshamari, expert Pharmacist and lead developer at Humans Against, here are the 5 most overlooked but essential items every raver and camper should pack:

Reusable water bottle

“Hydration is key when you’re sweating in the sun and dancing for hours. Most festivals now have free refill stations, but bringing your own (empty) bottle saves you money, waste, and dehydration. Bonus: it won’t get confiscated at the gate like glass or sealed liquids often do.

Roll-on deodorant

“Aerosols are banned at most UK festivals, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer. A solid or roll-on deodorant keeps you fresh without raising eyebrows at bag check. It’s compact, leak-proof, and your tentmates will thank you.

Battery pack

“Signal is scarce, but your phone dying before you find your mates at the headline act? Worse. A decent battery pack is an unsung hero, especially when your tent becomes a blackout zone. Look for one with multiple charges to get you through the full weekend.

Suncream & poncho combo

“British summer is unpredictable at best. One minute you’re roasting in a field, the next you're soaked during someone’s acoustic set. A high-SPF suncream and a fold-up poncho are small items that save skin, hair, and the festival fit.

Recovery supplements

“Late nights, minimal sleep, and a diet of chips and warm cider, festival life can take a serious toll on your body. That’s why more festival-goers are turning to recovery supplements to help them bounce back faster. They’re designed to support hydration, energy levels, and overall recovery so slip a few sachets into your bumbag and your future self will thank you when Sunday hits.”

Ali adds: “Our confiscation calculator shows just how quickly those so-called ‘harmless extras’ can add up, from a £6 vape to £800 worth of camera gear. People often assume losing one or two bits isn’t a big deal, but if you pack everything on the banned list, you could be saying goodbye to over £1,300 at the gate.

“With that much at stake before you’ve even set up your tent, it pays to pack smart. That includes the things you can bring but often forget, like hydration, sun protection, and recovery supplements to help you actually enjoy the weekend. Late nights, long days, and zero sleep aren’t exactly kind on your body, so giving yourself something to recover with is just as important as leaving the glass bottles at home.

“In general, pack light, pack smart and leave the extras at home. Glastonbury conducts thorough bag and vehicle checks at the gate, with slower lanes for overpackers and no return policy on confiscated items so if it’s on the banned list, then it’s gone for good.

“Worthy Farm is serious about sustainability and safety so check the list, rethink your glitter, and pack like you want to make it to the front row.”