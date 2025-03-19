What to do in Leicester this Easter

This Easter, Leicester’s Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium will host a classic Women’s Six Nations fixture as it becomes home to the world’s number one team, the Red Roses for their colossal clash against Scotland on April 19, at 4:45pm.

With tickets starting from just £7.50 for juniors, the day promises fun for all the family in an electric sporting atmosphere, as the Red Roses aim to inspire the next generations of young girls and boys to get into the sport.

2025 is a seminal year for the Red Roses, as they look to get their hands on the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy, a tournament which is taking place on home soil, so now’s the time to get behind the team!

Tickets can be bought at the link HERE. Take a walk down the Aylestone Road this Easter Holiday weekend, to see some of the best players on the globe take to the pitch, and support the Red Roses as they look to add another Six Nations trophy to their illustrious cabinet.