'Whitby and Dracula are intertwined': Artists Bring New Blood to Classic Dracula

An artist-led independent publisher in Whitby has launched a limited edition of Bram Stoker’s Dracula as part of a wider revival and growing appetite for illustrated classics.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Leticia Lentini, founder of the Crow Emporium Press, said: “This publication is particularly special as of course Dracula and Whitby are intertwined.”

The popularity of this gothic tale has increased year on year. Sales of Dracula in the UK have doubled in the last decade in the UK (38,000 in 2013 and 62,000 in 2023, source Nielsen Book Data).

In 2022, graphic, illustrated literature was the third-highest-selling genre and with the BookTok movement garnering over 200bn views on TikTok alone, the demand for creative, visual storytelling continues to rise. Leticia recognised a demand for bespoke illustrated classic books since The Crow Emporium launched in 2018. It’s not just a trend in discussing books but about how readers deeply feel about their favourite characters and stories, and how they connect. This emotional connection is fuelling the rise of beautifully designed and illustrated books. Even in a digital world, readers still crave physical objects that evoke emotion.

Leticia Lentini from the Crow Emporium, York visual artist, writer and print-maker Kirsty Maclennan

Leticia, originally from Australia worked for Google for 11 years across Asia Pacific. She established her business to Whitby a year ago; the publication marks the first anniversary of her specialist book and literary gift shop, The Crow Emporium, based on Silver Street in the seaside town.

Whitby’s iconic Abbey inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which has spawned a global fan base and lucrative industry around the iconic literary incarnation.

Whitby attracts a vibrant and artistic and cultural movement around its gothic and literary heritage. The Yorkshire fishing town was regularly visited by literary luminaries including Lewis Carroll, Elizabeth Gaskell, and Wilkie Collins.

The new publication will be included in the ‘Art of Illustration’ exhibition at the Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby, showcasing eleven pieces of artwork from the new book in a collection titled God’s Women, Good Men and Monsters, which features artworks by York artist, Kirsty Maclennan, and calligraphy artwork by the American artist, Christina Rauh Fishburne.

Leticia said: “The golden age of book illustrating was the mid nineteenth century; uniquely most book illustrators were women, so it’s fitting that the Crow Emporium Press continues this tradition with a collaboration of women-led artists. Mina Harker (nee Murray) is very much the hero of Dracula too, although it’s often seen as a book by a man with women as victims of terror.”

The highlight of the exhibition will be a special talk from the artists themselves, alongside Leticia Lentini, on the artwork and the creative process behind bringing Dracula to life through illustration.

Leticia said: “The irony is its digital trends, such as BookTok, that have driven a new demand for beautiful, physical books that look good on social media. As a former Google employee, my role was to help bring culture into the digital realm, and make it accessible. So, I love the fact our digital age has spawned a renewed appreciation and desire for physical objects, that bring beauty and joy. I love how art provides escape from a challenging world through beauty, and the visual impact of storytelling through illustration.

The exhibition opens on 11 October, on the run-up to the annual Whitby Goth Weekend [1-3 Nov], one of the world’s leading Goth events.

York visual artist, writer and print-maker Kirsty Maclennan recently exhibited her work as part of Baltic Open Submission 2024, and her illustrations have also been published in collectors’ editions of Bronte and Stoker classics.

Leticia said: “What’s unique about Dracula is everyone knows the story, even if they haven’t read the book. It just captures the imagination and crosses geographic and cultural boundaries. Kirsty, who illustrates the Crow Emporium Press books has, like me, working class roots, and the fact this is a free exhibition in a council-run gallery, featuring this iconic figure in popular culture hopefully will inspire others. Art and literature are not just for the upper classes. Dracula is a fantastic gateway book to finding a passion for reading.”

She added: “This collection of illustrations captures Dracula’s gothic essence in a way that is both timeless and fresh. It’s a true honour to work with such talented women, bringing new, modern dimensions to a literary classic.”

The Art of Illustration, free exhibition at Pannett Art Gallery: 11 October-1 December 2024. Talk by Leticia Lentini. Kirsty Maclennan and Christina Rauh Fishburne: 1 November 4.30pm.