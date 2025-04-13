Who is Cloudy Clouds?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musician, actor and producer extraordinaire.

Brighton Fringe favourite, Cloudy Clouds aka, Claudio Elliston is a born and bred Londoner. As a short story writer myself, I came across this story telling musician, actor and producer via YouTube. His rhythm and style have been compared to The Streets.

His stories grabbed my attention straight away, not only are they funny but they also carry a metaphorical message which gives his music heart and meaning. The music videos are often humorous and incredibly well made, considering they don’t have the same budget as his favourite musician, Eminem.

At the age of 11, he fell in love with hip hop, and as a young man he developed his own Hip-opera, which is a portmanteau of, yes, you’ve guessed it, hip hop and opera. Not only did he produce and act in it, he also rapped the narrative throughout. Dawn Again was a huge hit with the indie lifestyle website, ‘Brighton on the Inside’ stating,

Cloudy Clouds

“Dawn Again is an exhilarating ride, keeping audiences entertained and on their toes. Whether or not you’re a connoisseur of clever rhymes, this show is a witty delight.

Claudio is a humble modest man who thrives on new experiences, even if it puts him out of his comfort zone. Cloudy Clouds has a bundle of new projects coming out over the next few years. He has been developing new music and videos, and Dawn Again will be hitting the theatre’s again soon, mainly in London and Brighton.

The stage has become a passion, and he is exploring more theatrical possibilities. Claudio said,

“I love telling stories through rap and I am always looking for unique and unusual mediums to do this so I would like to explore that in the future”.

If you enjoy an inventive, clever and creative artist, then please check out Cloudy Clouds.