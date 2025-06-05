‘Whoa, hang on’: Status Quo's Francis Rossi on his first moments on Live Aid’s Wembley stage

No one appreciated in advance the magnitude of the moment the first chords were strummed at Live Aid, according to Status Quo singer Francis Rossi.

The latest single from Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording) has landed, and it’s the unmissable, unstoppable rock ‘n’ roll classic: ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’.

As the first song played at Live Aid on 13 July 1985, when Status Quo kicked off the Wembley Stadium concert in front of 72,000 fans and 1.5 billion viewers worldwide, the track has become synonymous with the energy and unity of that extraordinary day. The recording features the powerhouse vocal of Olly Dobson, capturing the track’s infectious spirit and reliving the pulse and joy of the original event.

With features from Prince Charles and Diana, the song fully celebrates the humour, fun, and electrifying energy of the show, which is on now at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

'Rockin' All Over The World'

Francis Rossi, who played the very first chords of Live Aid, added: “People really like it - wherever we go around the world it’s seen as this iconic rock song.

“Nobody wanted to go on first so we said we would, and be done by quarter past 12 and go home!

“But it worked so well in our favour. I remember going on and seeing the amount of media there. I looked back at Rick (Parfitt) as if to say ‘whoa, hang on’ and then there was the feeling of the audience - there’s never been a feeling like it and there won’t be again.”

‘Rockin’ All Over The World’, written by John Fogerty, was widely hailed as the perfect opener to Live Aid, following a brief performance by the Coldstream Guards.

Album producer Jon Bath said: “It was inconceivable that we do the Live Aid Musical without ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’. It’s unashamed rock and roll. The notion of Charles and Diana singing a verse to acknowledge their presence in the Royal Box at Wembley was a great addition by book writer John O’Farrell and musical arranger Matt Brind. There felt like no way of approaching this track other than embracing the spirit of the original – truly encapsulating the fun, vibrant energy of the show.”

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording) - out on July 11 - is a fully realised rock record, available to preorder now, with songs by artists including including Queen, David Bowie, Ultravox, Boomtown Rats, U2, Elton John, The Police, The Who, Madonna, Phil Collins, Bob Dylan and more.

The record was announced on 1st May, 2025 by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and John Kennedy as they gathered at Wembley Stadium nearly 40 years after the groundbreaking concert. It is a love letter to the ‘80s – a time of bold anthems, raw emotion, and an unshakable belief in music’s power to change the world. This is not only a reworking of these legendary tracks, it’s a celebration of their lasting impact, recorded in the same spaces as many of the original iconic songs.

The album, produced by Olivier nominated arranger Matthew Brind and Jon Bath, and engineered by Grammy-nominated Jeremy Murphy, boasts a modern, expansive sound while staying true to the energy and emotion of the originals.

The show continues its celebrated run at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre and will mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid on 13 July 2025 with a special gala performance and afterparty at KOKO, Camden. Limited tickets are available with a generous additional contribution to the Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “From the outset, our aim with Just For One Day was to capture the spirit of unity and the transformative power of music that defined Live Aid. The cast album is a testament to that vision, bringing together timeless songs and heartfelt performances that resonate across generations. It's more than just a recording; it's a celebration of a moment when the world came together through music.”

10% of all ticket sales for Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will go directly to the Band Aid Charitable Trust to continue their vital work, to date the musical has raised over £800,000.