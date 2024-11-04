Wicked: St. Pancras International unveils a thrillifying Christmas Tree

In a UK exclusive, visitors can experience the wonderful world of Oz by visiting the 11-metre-high Emerald City Christmas Tree in the Grade 1 listed station.

St. Pancras International has officially unveiled its much-loved Christmas Tree, partnering with Universal Pictures UK to celebrate the release of the new cinematic event and the most highly anticipated film of the season: Wicked. Christmas is about experiences and this tree, fuelled by imagination, immersion and a little bit of festive magic, provides the best thing to see this Christmas in London.

The stunnafying tree is an ode to the Emerald City featured in Wicked (in cinemas 22 November), the untold story of the witches of Oz, based on the global blockbuster stage musical. The tree has been designed to complement St. Pancras’s architecture. Towering above two floors of the station and standing at 11 metres-high, this beacon of striking green and opulent gold showcases the splendour of the film. The tree is a visual spectacle designed to delight from all angles, immersive Ozian booths form the base and will delight with photo opportunities and music from the film. While illuminated towers house tiny windows with characters and iconic film features. The most amazyfying of all the details lies within the centre of the tree, where a hidden diorama of the wonderful land of Oz awaits in all its glorious hand-crafted detail for visitors to discover.

FANTABULOUS FEATURES:

Universal Pictures’ Wicked arrives in cinemas 22 November 2024 (Picture by Sam Lane)

Musical moment: Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the vibrant station and lose yourself in the music and score from the film in this immersive seating area.Made in Oz: See the leading ladies of the film, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, deliver a bewitching recorded message directly to the station. Watch trailers and marvel at behind-the-scenes footage from the making of Wicked.The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: Get up close and personal with the Wizard of Oz and grab a selfie in front of this gilded wizard head as seen in the film.Munchkinland and beyond: Hidden in windows at the bottom of the tree, visitors will find a to-scale replica of the entire land of Oz. Linked by an illuminated yellow brick road, visitors can view the Emerald City, Shiz University and Munchkinland.

OUTSTANDIFUL FACTS:

In total, it took 20 expert crafts people over 4000-hours to create the Wicked tree. Every aspect of the tree has been meticulously hand-painted to mirror details in the film. The structure features over 100 intricately illuminated towers with over 200 lights carefully woven into the display. Visitors who take a closer look through windows in the towers will find hidden references to the film’s story.The diorama of Oz hidden within the tree includes over 1,000 miniature flowers, an illuminated yellow brick road as well as iconic landmarks including Shiz University, The Emerald City, the castle Kiamo Ko and The Governor’s Mansion.

After enchanting audiences on stage for more than two decades, Wicked soars onto the big screen this Christmas season. A spectacular global musical event, Wicked stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege and ambition who has yet to discover her true heart.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. Wicked arrives in UK cinemas on 22nd November 2024.

The tree is an unmissable spectacle for fans of Wicked.

A Wicked x Lush pop-up shop will open at St. Pancras concourse in November and December, offering themed bath bombs, soaps, and toiletries inspired by the film’s characters. Exclusive to this location are 250 mini soap replicas of the Wicked Christmas Tree. This is the only Wicked x Lush pop-up in the UK, ideal for visitors seeking unique gifts and souvenirs.

Wendy Spinks, Chief Commercial Officer at St. Pancras International and HS1 Ltd, said: “The St. Pancras International Christmas Tree has become a fixture in London's festive calendar, and we understand the importance of bringing something spectacular and unique to the station for visitors to enjoy. This year, the opportunity to partner with Universal Pictures on their only Wicked Christmas Tree in the UK was an easy choice, and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the country, as well as our international travellers, to experience it.”

Erika Lewington, Marketing Director at Universal Pictures International, UK & Eire Ltd, said: “We are delighted to partner with St. Pancras International to bring the world of Wicked to life through this enchanting Christmas Tree. The central London station’s spectacular architecture provided the perfect Ozmopolitan backdrop for this cinematic moment. We hope the wickedly dazzling experience enriches peoples’ journeys and brings a touch of magic to one of London’s most iconic destinations.”

Christmas at St. Pancras International

The St. Pancras International Christmas Tree has been a London staple for well over a decade with a reputation for iconic brand partners and innovative designs. During the festive season the station comes alive with visitors from the UK and beyond, embarking on adventures and descending on London to experience the best the capital has to offer. Adorned in green and pink, St. Pancras will be a hub of activity hosting free events including the chance to meet Father Christmas, sing-alongs on the famous station pianos and of course the chance to enjoy food, drink and shopping from the wonderful array of brands.