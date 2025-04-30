Wicker man burning this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds will gather at Butser Ancient Farm for Beltane celebrations to witness the burning of a wicker man.

This years Wicker man at Butser Ancient Farm, Hampshire was created by Mark and Rebecca Ford of Two Circles Design, it celebrates Beltane and the Roman festival of Floralia. The theme this year is of a Roman Gladiator Retarius, holding a trident and net and wearing a Murmillo helmet .

Approximately 50,000 rods of willow has been woven in over 1000 hours and will burn in just under 30 minutes on Saturday 3rd