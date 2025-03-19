Win a year's free entry to the London Dungeon if your haunted object is selected for new show

The London Dungeon wants the nation's haunted collectables for new show.

The London Dungeon wants you… Well, mostly your haunted trinkets. From possessed dolls to cursed collectibles, the South Bank attraction is collecting the UK’s most ghostly and spirit filled relics – to be part of its Easter show. Only they need the nation’s help!

The London Dungeon has issued a nationwide callout asking the UK’s public to submit photo or video evidence of an eerie or potentially possessed object. This could include:

Haunted heirlooms

Oddly eerie old toys

Cursed jewellery

Strange decorations

Creepy portrait of an ancestor

Freaky Taxidermy sculptures

Other-worldly artifacts

One year’s free entry to the Dungeons is up for grabs for the winner and their bravest friend, as well as free ticket offers for a number of runner’s up. If selected, the object will be loaned to the London Dungeon and showcased in all its spine-chilling glory in the darkest depths of the attraction’s archive. The Dungeons are dying to see what the nation has to offer.

This brand-new cursed collection will be on display at the London Dungeon’s shadowy and demonic Cabinet of Curiosities,which creaks open its doors on 5th April 2025, just in time for the Easter holidays.

The show will include strange and supernatural Victorian era oddities, including uncanny replicas of the British Museum’s most hair-raising artefacts, unchartered treasures from the eerie depths of the London Dungeon, and a carefully selected cluster of the nation’s own creepy items. Those who dare will encounter oddball shopkeeper, Frith, who has ghostly secrets of his own.

A London Dungeon spokesperson said: “Whether your home is being plagued by a haunted doll or you’ve inherited a cursed piece of jewellery, we want to hear about it! Like the Victorians, we are obsessed with finding the most bizarre and unsettling treasures, so that is why we are asking the public to search deep into their household archives for strange objects that feel supernatural and eerie and would fit perfectly in the abyss of the London Dungeon.

"This is an amazing opportunity for someone to be part of the famous London Dungeon experience, plus they can see it as many times as they want free of charge for a whole year!”

To be in with a chance of winning a year’s free entry for you and a plus one, and have your prized possessed possession loaned and on display in all its glory, send your name, age, location, and a short description of your object along with video/picture evidence to [email protected] by March 20 .

More information and full Ts&Cs can be found at: https://www.thedungeons.com/london/information/news/anfreaks-roadshow/