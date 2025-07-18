Winners announced for the 1st Nation’s Salon Awards 2025

Nation's Salon Awards Logo

Oceanic Awards announces the winners for the 1st Nation’s Salon Awards 2025.

These prestigious awards aim to honour the outstanding achievements of salons, individuals, teams, and brands that have made a significant impact within the beauty community.

The businesses shortlisted for these awards represent a diverse and talented group, showcasing the passion, innovation, and dedication that define the industry across the nation.

This inaugural event was held as an online campaign with the winners being announced on Monday the 14th of July.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the 1st Nation’s Salon Awards 2025 said: “We’re excited to be able to expand the kind of awards we can offer, providing further opportunities to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry.

We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishment.”

The winners for the 1st Nation’s Salon Awards 2025 are:

Beauty Salon of the Year

Be Beautiful (St Helens)

Outstanding Achievement went to Sacred Willow (Weston-super-Mare)

Recognised for Excellence was Anastasia (Market Drayton)

Beauty Salon Experience of the Year

Beyond Beauty Treatments & Training (Sheffield)

Outstanding Achievement went to Salon Beauty Clinic (Ware)

Recognised for Excellence was The Beauty Clinic (Kingston upon Thames)

Beauty Salon Team of the Year

Lotus Health and Beauty Salon (Coventry)

Outstanding Achievement went to 27 Two 6 Beauty Ltd (Welling)

Recognised for Excellence was Beauté of Royal Tunbridge Wells (Tunbridge Wells)

Beauty Salon Beautician of the Year

Elegance Hair & Beauty with Kelly (Middlewich)

Outstanding Achievement went to Beauty and Pampering (London)

Recognised for Excellence was Beauty Parlour 91 (Worcester)

Hair Salon of the Year

The Cutting Room (Chobham)

Outstanding Achievement went to Strand Hair Salon (Luton)

Recognised for Excellence was Zoo Hairdressers (Bishop's Stortford)

Hair Salon Experience of the Year

Mane Avenue Hairdressing (Bedlington)

Outstanding Achievement went to Glamour Works (Southampton)

Recognised for Excellence was Millionhairs Hair and Beauty (York)

Hair Salon Team of the Year

Libannas Hair Studio (Hartlepool)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Hair Bros (London)

Recognised for Excellence was Ben Forrest your hairdresser (Kingston upon Thames)

Hair Salon Stylist of the Year

The 5th Element Hair Salon (Reading)

Outstanding Achievement went to Oliver Stephens Organic Hair Salon (London)

Recognised for Excellence was CC Hair Salon (Northampton)

Colour Salon of the Year

The Colour Palette Salon (Crowthorne)

Outstanding Achievement went to Indulge Hairdressing (Newbury)

Recognised for Excellence was The Colour Lounge (Launceston)

Colour Salon Experience of the Year

Unit Four Hair Colour Specialists (Billericay)

Outstanding Achievement went to Colour Me Crazy (Shepperton)

Recognised for Excellence was The Colour House Hairdressing (Bagshot)

Colour Salon Team of the Year

Colour Luxe (Weymouth)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Colour Bar (Wirral)

Recognised for Excellence was Cuts & Colours (Coventry)

Colour Technician of the Year

The Colour Sanctuary (Crowborough)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Colour Studio by Charlotte Metcalfe (Manchester)

Recognised for Excellence was Collections Hair Club (Weybridge)

Hair & Beauty Salon of the Year

Avenue Hair & Beauty (Coventry)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Hair and Beauty Forum (Witney)

Recognised for Excellence was Velvet Rooms 4 Hair (Woking)

Hair & Beauty Salon Experience of the Year

Vibe Hair & Beauty (Coalville)

Outstanding Achievement went to Lounge Hair & Beauty Salon (London)

Recognised for Excellence was Salon Beauty Clinic (Ware)

Hair & Beauty Salon Team of the Year

Sadie's Beauty & Brows Bar (Aylesbury)

Outstanding Achievement went to Cabello Hair & Beauty (Witham)

Recognised for Excellence was La Beaute (Swindon)

Hair & Beauty Salon Stylists of the Year

Ritz Hair & Beauty Salon (Birmingham)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Temple Hair & Beauty Spa (Ashby-de-la-Zouch)

Recognised for Excellence was Leila Hair & Beauty (Birmingham)

Hair Extension Salon of the Year

The Extensionist (London)

Outstanding Achievement went to Foxy Hair Extensions (Gateshead)

Recognised for Excellence was The Extensionist (Bromley)

Hair Extension Salon Experience of the Year

Annie's Secret Hair Extensions (Manchester)

Outstanding Achievement went to Weaves Hair Extension (Brighton)

Recognised for Excellence was Unique Hair Extension Studio (Enfield)

Hair Extension Salon Team of the Year

Extensions by Debbi (Northampton)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Glamour Garage (Reigate)

Recognised for Excellence was Tantrum Hair Extensions Kingston (Kingston upon Thames)

Hair Extension Salon Technicians of the Year

Dianne Marshall Hair Extensions Ltd (Liverpool)

Outstanding Achievement went to Glamour Hair Extensions - by Vicki (Nottingham)

Recognised for Excellence was DeVine Hair Studio (Birmingham)

Aesthetics Salon of the Year

Rejuvenate Aesthetics UK (Oxford)

Outstanding Achievement went to Zoe Mizon Salon (Mexborough)

Recognised for Excellence was The Aesthetics Company UK (Sutton Coldfield)

Aesthetics Salon Experience of the Year

Aesthetics By Elena (London)

Outstanding Achievement went to Skinology Medispa (Darlington)

Recognised for Excellence was Aesthetics By Am (Oxford)

Aesthetics Salon Team of the Year

The Art of Beauty Aesthetics (Birmingham)

Outstanding Achievement went to Aesthetics Hair, Beauty & Laser Clinic (Leicester)

Recognised for Excellence was Defined Aesthetics (Oxford)

Aesthetics Specialist of the Year

​Inga's Secrets Aesthetics & Laser Clinic (Northampton)

Outstanding Achievement went to Aesthetic inc (Leicester)

Recognised for Excellence was English Rose Hair, Beauty & Aesthetics (Uttoxeter)

MakeUp Salon of the Year

Emily Williams Hair and Makeup Artist (Bristol)

Outstanding Achievement went to Blend Makeup London (Sidcup)

Recognised for Excellence was Blush and Glow by Yuki (Surrey)

MakeUp Salon Experience of the Year

Storme Wedding Makeup & Hair (Kingston upon Thames)

Outstanding Achievement went to Geethi Hair & Beauty (Watford)

Recognised for Excellence was Charlotte Marie Makeover Studio (Bolton)

MakeUp Salon Team of the Year

Dollface Makeup Studio (Congleton)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Perfect Marriage (London)

Recognised for Excellence was Cambridge Hair & Makeup Artists (Cambridge)

MakeUp Salon Artist of the Year

Katy Djokic (Eversley)

Outstanding Achievement went to Enhanced Bridal Beauty (Liverpool)

Recognised for Excellence was D Style Brides (London)

Nail Salon of the Year

Pivoine (London)

Outstanding Achievement went to UK Nails (Bishop's Stortford)

Recognised for Excellence was Sky Nails (Bourne End)

Nail Salon Experience of the Year

Saskia & Co (York)

Outstanding Achievement went to Kerry Ann Nails (Doncaster)

Recognised for Excellence was BW.Collective (Brighton)

Nail Salon Team of the Year

Creative Nails (Birmingham)

Outstanding Achievement went to Jade Nail Spa (Nottingham)

Recognised for Excellence was Cambridge Nails & Spa (Cambridge)

Nail Salon Technician of the Year

Zenn Nails (Brierley Hill)

Outstanding Achievement went to Sawseas nails & Beauty Rooms (Reading)

Recognised for Excellence was Angela Nail Bar (Reading)

Tanning Salon of the Year

Devine Glow Tanning (Stockton-on-Tees)

Outstanding Achievement went to Tan 2 mission (Stapleford)

Recognised for Excellence was Tanique Tanning Studio (Walsall)

Laser Clinic of the Year

The Laser Clinic (Frome)

Outstanding Achievement went to Skin Master UK (London)

Recognised for Excellence was Bodilight (Milton Keynes)

Lash Salon of the Year

ML Pro (London)

Outstanding Achievement went to Lash Angel (Barnet)

Recognised for Excellence was Lash Legacy Salon (Sheffield)

Skin Salon of the Year

The Skin Clinic (Ashton-under-Lyne)

Outstanding Achievement went to The Skin Works North West (Saint Helens)

Recognised for Excellence was The Skin Co Spa (London)