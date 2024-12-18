Winter Wonderland Hyde Park: Top money saving tips

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

The festive season is here, and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is back with its magical atmosphere and exciting attractions. To help you make the most of your visit without breaking the bank, here are some top money-saving tips to ensure a fun-filled experience for the whole family;

1. Free Entry with Pre-Booked Rides

Score free entry by pre-booking £25 worth of rides and attractions. This is a great way to save while enjoying some of the park’s best activities.

2. Budget-Friendly Attractions

Check out the Magical Ice Kingdom and the Real Ice Slide, two of Winter Wonderland’s best-value attractions, for just £5 for two rides.

3. Santaland Unlimited Ride Pass

Perfect for families, the Santaland Unlimited Ride Pass gives you unlimited access to over 12 rides in Santaland. The pass also includes entry to Winter Wonderland itself, making it ideal for a full day of festive fun.

4. Free Festive Activities

There’s plenty of festive magic that won’t cost a penny! Visit Santa at his grotto, watch Santa’s Parade, enjoy live music and entertainment, and explore the Christmas Markets for a truly enchanting experience.

5. Meal Deals to Satisfy Your Cravings

Fuel up with meal deals available at popular spots like the Bavarian Village, Jolly Hog, and Bob’s Barn x Chick’n’Sours.

6. Visit During the Week

For a quieter and more relaxed experience, plan your visit on a weekday to avoid the weekend crowds.

7. Family Fun Day

Mark your calendars for 5th January, the final day of the season. Family Fun Day offers free entertainment, including live workshops, arts and crafts, and a treasure hunt with prizes—an unmissable finale to the Winter Wonderland season.

Embrace the festive spirit while keeping your wallet happy with these savvy tips. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland runs until 5th January, so don’t miss out!

Located in the centre of the iconic Hyde Park, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is returning this year for six weeks from 21st November 2024 to 5th January 2025. The world’s best destination for festive fun, it will feature over 100 rides and attractions for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Open daily from 10am until 10pm, Winter Wonderland offers the ultimate festive experience for everyone, from laid-back family mornings to enchanting evenings with friends.