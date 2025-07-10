Womanifest Festival 2025 announced as a sell out success

Speakers, sponsors and organisers of Womanifest 2025

Womanifest 2025, the UK’s feel good female empowerment festival happened this weekend and was a sell-out success with over a thousand women and teenagers in attendance at Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire.

The Lord Mayor of Chester Sherin Akhtar attended the event and she said

“What an empowering and uplifting weekend! It was great to see so many women and young teenagers, enjoying their time, relaxing and trying out new things all in one space just for them!

I witnessed so many incredible things; Manifestation, fun, letting oneself go, experiencing new things, movement and friendship and so much more!

Womanifest Tipi sponsor and speaker Louisa Herridge

I also met incredible women from all walks of life and I was so inspired by them all.

I took away a heart full of love, laughter and inspiration and I look forward to attending next year.

Congratulations to the organisers on your great success.”

Organisers were thrilled with the success of the weekend event and Lisa Williams one of four organisers said

Lord Mayor of Chester with Womanifest organisers

“We have no words to describe how grateful we are for everyone who came this weekend to Womanifest.

The feedback has been incredible and we can not wait to do it all over again next year. The dates will be 4th and 5th July early bird tickets will be released on sale this Wednesday.”

A Festival with Purpose

Womanifest is more than yoga and vision boards it’s a movement to amplify women’s voices, support well-being, and celebrate diversity.

In the main festival arena there will be workshops, activities and entertainment from women from all walks of life, fabulous performances – drama, singers, dancers etc. The festival will also have over 50 workshops that include yoga, breath work, sound healing and meditation sessions. Plus over 30 empowering talks that will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. You can also relax in the zen area or book in for a mini spa treatment. There will be great food & drinks on offer. The festival’s silent disco is a huge hit with attendees and new for 2025 there is a silent movie. The festival will come to a close with an epic empowerment hour.

During the weekend there is also an opportunity to embark on some incredible liberating experiences like walking on hot coals, broken glass, cold water swimming and sound therapy. The festival has its very own shopping village for a bit of retail therapy from an array of stalls of female led businesses selling products and services for women and so much more!