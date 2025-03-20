Women in Rock takes the stage in Exmouth for one night only on Saturday 12th April

Women in Rock

The critically acclaimed Women in Rock UK tour is coming to Exmouth Pavilion for one night only on Saturday 12th April and this is a concert you don’t wanna miss!

Celebrating the sensationally strong female leaders of rock, including Blondie, Suzi Q, Janis Joplin, Heart, Joan Jett, Pink, Kiki Dee, Bonnie Tyler, Cher and so many more! Hell yeah if we Could Turn Back Time we’d go see them all in one night too – you go girls.

Since 2016, Women in Rock have been wowing audiences across the UK & Europe with their high energy performances. With a cast of world-class musicians and vocalists that deliver a blistering 2-hour performance, you’ll be singing, dancing and rocking out from the off with hit after hit. There’s something here for everyone, it’s a bring-the-whole-family affair! A show unlike any other with electric costume changes, soaring vocals, impressive harmonies and audience interaction, you will not be disappointed.

Join us for iconic songs such as Piece Of My Heart, Black Velvet, You Oughta Know & Left Outside Aloneas we show you just what these women are made of. You’ll be left in awe of the vocal ability of the Women in Rock cast and feeling like you can take on the world!

The reviews speak for themselves… So grab your mic, let your hair down and get your tickets for the best night out ever!

Tickets available at www.exmouthpavilion.co.uk/whats-on/women-in-rock/?instanceid=297950