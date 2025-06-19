Would you live in a World War II bunker?

An historic World War II bunker has been renovated into a three-bedroom, ‘one-of-a-kind’ home on the island of Guernsey and is currently up for sale.

Originally built in 1942 by German forces, the concrete shelter known as “ Bunker 681”, once housed up to 12 soldiers who were stationed to defend the occupied island against Allied forces.

Bunker renovations began in 2020 and involved the complex task of removing 144 tonnes of reinforced concrete walls and floors, which required a specialist drill from the mainland.

The bunker is now a modern and stylish glass-fronted home, with a rooftop terrace, open-plan design, and incredible views of Rocquaine Bay. The original steel-armoured door and ventilation ducts have been preserved – creating the perfect space for those wanting to live in a piece of history.

Making the move to Guernsey

The second largest of the Channel Islands, Guernsey is only a 50-minute flight or three-hour ferry ride from the UK, making it one of the easier overseas locations to move to.

At just 25 square miles, the island is home to 27 beaches, meaning no matter where an individual is located, they are no more than 10-minutes from the sea and have easy access to Britain’s cleanest beaches and incredible surfing locations.

Guernsey offers a public holiday each year on 9th May to celebrate its liberation from German Occupation. The island is home to many signifiers of its rich history, with gun batteries and several other bunkers dotted around the island.

Those looking to make the move can contact Locate Guernsey for support with navigating the Local and Open property markets.