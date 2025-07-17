YHA Festival of Walking returns this autumn with an exciting programme of free walks

YHA (England & Wales) has unveiled the full programme of social and guided walks for the 2025 YHA Festival of Walking.

The popular five-week-long celebration of walking designed to help more people take their first steps into the world of walking, community, and the great outdoors.

Running from 12 September – 12 October, this year’s festival focuses on inclusivity, wellbeing and confidence-building, encouraging everyone to enjoy healthy and sociable walking with YHA.

Headline walks this year include guided map and navigation walks for beginners, accessible routes for wheelchair users, Nordic walking experiences, and walks focused on wellbeing and mindfulness.

Access the Dales are leading a wheelchair-friendly walk from YHA Malham during the festival

The programme has been carefully curated to support people who are keen to walk for leisure but may lack the confidence, experience, or companionship to get started alone.

Now in its fourth year, the YHA Festival of Walking continues to grow, with over 50 Youth Hostels across England and Wales taking part, and this time the emphasis is on breaking down the barriers that prevent people from getting outdoors.

“We know that it can be difficult for some people to find opportunities to walk, whether due to mobility challenges, a lack of knowledge, or simply not having someone to go with,” said Andrew McCoy, keen walker and YHA Walks Programme Manager. “That’s why this year’s festival is about giving people a reason to start – to join a walk that’s welcoming, supportive and maybe even transformative.”

A key partner in this year’s festival is Outdoor Adventure Girls (OAG), a nationwide community of women who come together to enjoy the outdoors. As part of the partnership, Outdoor Adventure Girls will host a number of women-only social walks in Derbyshire, Cambridge, Cornwall and West Sussex. The collaboration is expected to attract new audiences, particularly female walkers, and provide a safe and welcoming environment for women who are taking their first steps into outdoor activity.

There are free social walks at locations throughout England and Wales, including towns, cities, coast and National Parks

Sophie Davis, Founder of Outdoor Adventure Girls said: “We’re so excited to be joining forces with YHA to lead a series of exclusive Outdoor Adventure Girlshikes during the Festival of Walking. The walks aim to bring together like-minded women who love to explore, connect, and discover the beauty of the UK’s trails. Expect stunning scenery, uplifting conversations, and the kind of feel-good days out that remind you just how powerful walking in nature can be.”

“Working with Outdoor Adventure Girls and other community groups allows us to reach people who might not see themselves as ‘walkers’,” added Andrew. “Together, we’re showing that walking is for everyone, and that YHA can be your starting point.”

In addition to OAG, as part of its commitment to inclusivity, YHA has partnered with Access the Dales, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making the outdoors accessible to all. On 24th September, the festival will host a fully accessible guided walk from YHA Malham in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, as well as providing a mobile accessible toilet at the hostel.

The 2025 programme will also offer instructional sessions that help people build practical confidence, including how to read maps, use a compass, and plan safe routes, equipping walkers with the tools they need to explore the outdoors independently in the future.

There are walks for every ability in this year's Festival of Walking taking place throughout England and Wales

In addition to the month-long programme of guided group walks, you can also take advantage of a 20% discount on overnight accommodation at festival hostels and enjoy independent walking adventures by using their free self-guided route maps. Choose from a range of circular walks straight from the hostel door, from city discovery walks to coastal trails and mountain hikes.

The 2025 YHA Festival of Walking is funded by Sport England and Pilgrim Trust, whose support enables YHA to remove financial and practical barriers to participation.

A range of partner organisations are also on board to help ensure the festival reaches as many people as possible, including The Ramblers, British Mountaineering Council (BMC), Ordnance Survey (OS) and Cotswold Outdoor, all of whom bring specialist knowledge, resources, and networks to the programme. With their support, thousands morewalkers – and first-time non-walkers – are expected to take part in this year’s festival, which is shaping up to be the biggest YHA Festival of Walking yet.

To find a walk near you or explore the full programme, visit: www.yha.org.uk/festival-of-walking