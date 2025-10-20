Yorkshire children’s charity shares five free activities for half-term

A photography student capturing the museum.

With the October Half Term around the corner, there are all kinds of Halloween and autumn-themed activities for families to enjoy over the week-long break. However, while the season promises plenty of fun and excitement for many, the school break can also be a stressful time for many families across the country.

The team at the Yorkshire-based children’s charity The Principle Trust have pulled together a list of the free activities available to families this half term, to help ensure that all families can make lasting memories together during the school break.

Pumpkin Carving

There are few things more seasonal than pumpkin carving! Some events are completely free, while others charge for the pumpkin but provide free access to the carving area.

In the North, free workshops and events are scheduled at places like The Mall in Blackburn, the Mill Gate shopping centre in Bury, the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield, and Buxton Brewery's Trackside. In the Midlands and South, free events are available at Wheatland Road Gardens in Leicester, Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough, Queen Eleanor Square in Waltham Cross, and Victoria Park in London.

Libraries and museums

It's fairly common for libraries and museums across the UK to run free activities for families during the break. Events like the "Halloween Holiday Hive" in Rochdale offer free, drop-in sessions with crafts such as mask-making and spooky storytelling. At Leeds City Museum, families can attend and add their own artistic flair to a giant spirograph artwork on display, as well as meet the artist Lesley Halliwell and find out about her dazzling, spiralling artworks. Look up your local library or museum to see what’s on offer!

National Trust

Many National Trust sites offer free “50 Things To Do Before You’re 11¾” activity sheets, which are an excellent way to inspire little adventurers to explore nature. Additionally, many sites offer free family activity walks, such as Longshaw in the Peak District, and you can also find free social walks led by volunteers, such as a 5-mile hike from Castleton. Some properties also host free trails, such as Gawthorpe Hall in Lancashire, where you can follow a trail to find hidden pumpkins.

Spooky community-hosted events

Many towns and cities have local events organised by community groups. The "West End Scarecrow Trail" in Lincoln is a free, family-friendly event where locals create and display storybook-themed scarecrows. Leeds-based families can also enjoy ‘Wizardry Fun’ at Leeds Kirkgate Market, where families can take part in wizard and witch-themed activities and games, such as wand training, balloon modelling, and more!

Arts and crafts

And for those inevitable rainy days, families can still enjoy free, creative fun from home. Websites like CBBC are offering downloadable templates for autumn crafts and Halloween masks, allowing children to get creative with what they already have at home. Simple, hands-on activities like these can be great for when there’s bad weather or for families who aren’t able to travel.

Andrew Davies, Director and Trustee of The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, said: “School breaks can be a tough and stressful time for many families across the country. At The Principle Trust we really believe in the importance of making memories as a child, and we want to do everything we can to support families in providing this for their children. Our hope is that this list helps to alleviate some of the stress for struggling families this October half term, providing free and accessible activities for everyone to enjoy.”