You can now sleep at the Ritz for £16 — here’s how

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples – a jewel of Florida's Gulf Coast and one of the world's most decorated resorts – has launched a limited-time offer allowing guests to book a third night for just $19.85 (£16/€19), a throwback to the year it first opened its doors.

One of the world’s top hotels is marking its 40th anniversary with a nostalgic nod to 1985 – and yes, that includes room rates starting from just $19.85 a night.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples – a jewel of Florida’s Gulf Coast and one of the world’s most decorated resorts – has launched a limited-time offer allowing guests to book a third night for just $19.85 (£16/€19), a throwback to the year it first opened its doors.

The deal is part of a summer-long celebration running from June through September 2025, with blackout dates applying. Available for stays in Coastal and Ocean View rooms, the commemorative package invites guests to book two nights and unlock the third at the retro rate – a rare opportunity to experience five-star beachfront luxury at an almost symbolic cost.

Also on offer is a ‘Suite Memories’ package: a two-night stay in one of the resort’s newly unveiled Bi-Level Ocean View Suites for $1,985, with panoramic views over the Gulf of Mexico and access to the resort’s signature Club Level services.

The anniversary campaign also includes a nostalgic culinary revival. From 1 to 30 June, The Ritz-Carlton’s restaurant, The Grill, will feature a limited-run pop-up menu resurrecting classic dishes from the resort’s original fine-dining venue, Artisans. Guests can sample historic favourites reimagined for modern palates.

Meanwhile, the Naples Dining Passport returns with three-course menus available across several award-winning restaurants for $39 per person, including Nolita and Sofra at the main resort, and Ria and Bella Vista at the sister property, The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón.

The Ritz-Carlton is also encouraging guests to share their memories of the past 40 years through a newly launched digital time capsule. Selected stories, photos, and videos will be transformed into artworks in partnership with local creatives and exhibited on-site and online.

Hotel manager Andrew Roberts said: “For four decades, we have had the privilege of welcoming generations of families and celebrating milestones.

“As we look forward, we are proud to celebrate with experiences that honour our heritage and provide connections to new experiences that may become cherished memories.”