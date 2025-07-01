Yuvraj Singh to host star-studded gala to support YouWeCan Foundation

Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation has supported treatment for over 372 children battling cancer

Cricketing legends will come together at The Grosvenor House Hotel this July for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, compassion, and purpose.

On 8 July, Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation will host the YWC Gala Night, raising vital funds to support cancer patients living below the poverty line in India, a cause deeply personal to the legendary Indian cricketer and cancer survivor.

Set against the backdrop of one of London’s most iconic venues, the star-studded night will bring together icons of the game, including members of the Indian national team, currently touring England, alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, and many more. All united in support of Yuvraj’s journey and the extraordinary impact of the YouWeCan Foundation.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest match-winners, Yuvraj Singh enjoyed a glittering international career that spanned nearly two decades. His defining moment came during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament for his all-round brilliance, playing a crucial role in India’s triumph after 28 years.

Shortly after the World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. His inspiring comeback to international cricket captured the hearts of millions around the world, symbolising courage, resilience, and the will to fight.

Over his career, Yuvraj amassed more than 11,000 international runs, took over 150 wickets, and played a starring role in many of India’s most iconic victories.

Founded in the wake of his personal battle with cancer, the YouWeCan Foundation is dedicated to making cancer care accessible and equitable for all. Since its inception, the foundation has:

Supported treatment for over 372 children battling cancer

Provided scholarships to more than 650 childhood cancer survivors

Screened over 300,000 women for early signs of breast cancer across 17 districts in India

Set up 1,000 ICU beds during the COVID-19 pandemic, which are now being repurposed for cancer care

Speaking ahead of the gala, Yuvraj Singh said: “The YouWeCan Gala in London means more to me than words can express. It’s not just an evening of celebration, it’s a symbol of hope for those who feel forgotten in their fight against cancer. I was lucky to have the resources, the doctors, and the love to see me through my toughest days. But millions don’t. That’s why YouWeCan exists, so no child has to stop dreaming because of cancer, and no parent has to choose between treatment and survival.

“Having the cricketing family and global community come together for this cause is incredibly special, together, we can change lives and give people a fighting chance.”

The event is being curated and managed by UK-based Raj Kang in collaboration with the YouWeCan Foundation, and will feature bespoke entertainment, gourmet Indian cuisine, and exclusive auction experiences. Distinguished guests from the worlds of sport, business, and culture will be in attendance to support this life-changing cause.

With 100% of proceeds directly supporting cancer patients who cannot afford treatment, the YWC Gala is a powerful reminder of how sport, empathy, and community can come together to create meaningful global impact.

For more information, visit www.ywcgala.com